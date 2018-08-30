Lebanon roadwork continues on Russell
LEBANON — Russell Drive from Franklin Street to Mountain River Drive in Lebanon is closed to through traffic until Sept. 14.
The road was to have been reopened sooner, but relocation of private overhead utility lines and subsequent pole removal have been delayed. Lebanon city officials said Eugene Sand Construction will be granted additional work time because of the delay.
Motorists using this section of Russell Drive should expect delays and other construction-related inconveniences. Eugene Sand Construction will ensure school bus access, garbage and mail services during construction.
A detour will be in place for motorists heading to Riverview School.
Residents in the area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect times when access to individual driveways may not be possible.
For more information, contact Ron Whitlatch at 541-258-4269 or rwhitlatch@ci.lebanon.or.us.
Lebanon seeks chorus members
LEBANON — Registration for the Lebanon Community Chorus’ Winter Classical Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, followed by a 7 p.m. rehearsal, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 3111 S. Main Road, Lebanon.
The registration period continues through Sept. 20. All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience, are welcome to join the LCC. Dues are $20.
Rehearsals will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each Thursday evening at Our Saviour’s, culminating in this year’s Winter Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16.
Kevin Wong, choral director at Lebanon High School, will be returning to direct the classical program, with details to be announced at the first rehearsal.
For the past 51 years, the chorus has welcomed singers from throughout the greater Lebanon community, including Sweet Home, Brownsville, Albany, Scio and beyond.
For more information, contact board chair Carol Sedlacek at 541-401-4606, or Vice Chair Jim Rutledge at 806-341-2328.