Construction planned on Airport Road
LEBANON — Lebanon-area drivers will need to avoid Airport Road between Second and Seventh streets starting Tuesday, July 31.
The city of Lebanon is beginning work on the 2018 Street Preservation Project there, removing the existing roadway surface and adding a new asphalt overlay.
During construction, Airport Road traffic and access will be controlled by flaggers from Second to Seventh. Intersections at Fifth and Seventh will be closed.
For more information, contact Ron Whitlatch, Engineering Services director, at 541-258-4269.
Gallery to feature collaborative art
Glass artist Cindy Conder of Corvallis and metal artist Lori Garcy of Brownsville will be the featured artists during August at Gallery Calapooia, 222 First Ave. W. in downtown Albany.
For this exhibit, titled "Born in Fire," the artists collaborated on designing and creating art that incorporates both glass and metal.
The First Friday reception, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, will feature the work of Garcy and Conder, as well as 17 other mid-valley artists. Beer, wine and snacks will be served. Music will be provided by String Theory, with Tom Hughes on mandolin and guitar and Kim Collar on guitar and violin.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 541-971-5701 or see the gallery’s website, www.gallerycalapooia.com.
Albany plans election orientation
The city of Albany and the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce will cosponsor an orientation meeting for Albany citizens who are considering running for election to the Albany City Council or as mayor.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, in Council Chambers at Albany City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
The session will cover the process of filing to run for city office; Oregon campaign finance laws and guidelines; the city of Albany’s form of governance; ethics for elected officials; the roles of the mayor and the council; and time commitments involved in serving.
Speakers include City Manager Peter Troedsson; City Clerk Mary Dibble; City Attorney Sean Kidd; Ward I City Councilor Mike Sykes; Ward II City Councilor Ray Kopczynski; and Debbie Blasquez, a certified public accountant with Koontz, Perdue, Blasquez & Co.
Albany city councilors are elected to four-year terms and the mayor to a two-year term. Councilors are elected in each of three wards, while the mayor is elected at large. One council seat in each ward and the mayor’s position are up for election this year.
Candidates may file a declaration of candidacy between Aug 6-20. Filing materials will be available at the meeting and during regular business hours at City Hall throughout the filing period.
