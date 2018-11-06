ArtVote rewards voters with free prints
In an event dubbed ArtVote 2018, local artists are coming together in Corvallis today to reward people for exercising their rights at the ballot box.
From 2 to 7 p.m. on Election Day, people who snap a photo of themselves with their ballots can come to the Joan Truckenbrod PopUp Gallery at 517 SW Second St. in Corvallis and show their voting selfie in exchange for a free print from one of the participating artists.
If you’re a first-time voter, you’ll also get a free “art surprise.”
The effort is being organized by Corvallis photographer David Paul Bayles with sponsorship from the Joan Truckenbrod PopUp Gallery, The Arts Center and community volunteers.
Games event set at Corvallis library
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is celebrating International Games Week with an event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the library’s main meeting room, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
A wide variety of board games, card games and video games will be available for all ages to play on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can drop in at any time during the event.
Similar events will take place at the same time on Saturdays at the library through the spring. Future dates are Dec. 8, Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9 and April 13.
Call 541-766-6793 for more information.
Fitchell to discuss time in Vietnam
Albany resident and veteran Dr. David Fitchett will discuss his time in Vietnam as an Army surgeon and as a civilian at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Fitchett served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a battalion surgeon with the 4th Infantry Division at Pleiku in the Central Highlands. He later served as a hospital surgeon with the 91st Evacuation Hospital at Tuy Hoa on the China Sea.
The event is free. For more information, call 541-917-7580 or visit www.library.cityofalbany.net.