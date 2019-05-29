BreMiller to lead Mennonite Village
Donna BreMiller has been appointed executive director of the Mennonite Village in Albany.
BreMiller replaces Ron Litwiller, who retired after 19 years in the position.
“I believe in the mission of the organization and the staff that make it happen,” BreMiller said. “It is very appealing to me to be part of a community that values the importance of all positions within an organizational structure.”
BreMiller came to Mennonite Village in 2014 to serve as the organization’s Chief Operations Officer. Prior to that she served in a variety of positions with several senior living communities in Oregon. She holds a current Nursing Home Administrators license as well as a certificate for an Assisted Living Facility/Residential Care Facility Administrator.
BreMiller has a long-time connection with Mennonite Village. As a child she remembers coming to visit her grandparents who were residents at the Albany retirement community.
“I’m very excited to begin to work with the Board, staff, and residents as we define strategies about how the organization will continue to be a vibrant place for seniors to thrive,” BreMiller said.
Church schedules genealogy workshop
A free community event designed to teach residents about the fundamentals of family history research is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Corvallis Stake Center of the Church of Latter-day Saints 4141 NW Harrison Blvd.
A series of 50-minute classes are scheduled at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon as part of an effort to offer resources and techniques on DNA kit choices, home genealogy programs and using internet resources to locate ancestors.
The event is family-friendly with snacks provided and activities for children.
For more information go to event website, http://familyrootsadventure.org.
Shedd museum to host open house
SHEDD — The Linn County Historical Society will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Shedd Museum, 29990 1st St.
The event features talks about the area's early history. Guests will also be able to take a ride on a wagon pulled by a team of mules. Refreshments will be served.
Please RSVP to Mike Smith at 541-829-6453.
Corvallis backyards tour set Saturday
The annual backyards of Corvallis fundraising tour is set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will spend the day enjoying Corvallis’ different and new hidden backyard beauties on a self-directed tour that features a variety of styles and sizes to inspire gardeners.
The event is a fundraiser for the Chintimini Senior and Community Center. Tickets costs $15 and are available at the center, 2601 NW Tyler Ave. or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/corvparksandrecreation/Activity_Search/hidden-treasures-the-backyards-of-corvallis/29288.
Check-in is at the Walnut Barn at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Open house highlights Quartzville projects
SWEET HOME — An open house focusing on proposed activities at the Quartzville-Middle Santiam project will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Sweet Home Ranger District Office, 4431 Highway 20, Sweet Home.
Participants may interact with district staff members, who will also give short presentations about restoration, timber harvests, fuel treatments, road closures and recreation sites.
For more information, contact Joanie Schmidgall at 541-367-3809.