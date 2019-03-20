100th birthday celebration planned
BROWNSVILLE — A 100th birthday celebration for Ed Putman will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brownsville Christian Church, 117 N. Main St.
According to the city, Mayor Don Ware will be on hand to present Putman with a certificate to mark the occasion, declaring March 22-24 Ed Putman Day and Weekend.
A small gathering for Putman also will be held 8 to 10 a.m. Friday at Main Street Coffee, 240 N. Main St.
Library to host spring break events
The Lebanon Public Library will host a series of events for children and adults during spring break week, March 25-29. These events include:
• 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 25 — "Nailed It or Failed It Cake Pops," ages 13-18; pre-registration required.
• 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 — Candy Car Bingo for kids.
11 a.m. Thursday, March 28 — Entertainment by Red Yarn and his puppet pals.
• 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 — "Game of Thrones" trivia for adults and teens ages 16 and up. Questions will be based on the HBO series.
LBCC career fair scheduled for April
Linn-Benton Community College will host a free career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17.
More than 80 employers will be on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes and come prepared to complete applications.
For more information or to view a complete list of participating employers visit linnbenton.edu/careerfair.
Altrusa Club seeks jewelry donations
The Altrusa Club of Corvallis is asking community members to donate pre-owned jewelry for its June 1 jewelry sale.
Donation boxes are located at Northern Star, Fitness Over 50, Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers, Blackledge Furniture, Seriously Sassy Hair Salon and Citizens Bank branches, all in Corvallis; and Stacey’s Funky Little Hair Salon in Philomath. Receipts are attached to the donation boxes for those who would like to have a noncash donation tax form.
Costume jewelry and fine pieces in any condition will be accepted for the sixth annual sale, including pins, rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings. All funds raised will help support the club's local service projects, such as the Career Closet, school scholarships and literacy projects, College Hill High School, and Benton Habitat for Humanity.
The Altrusa Club of Corvallis has been serving the community for more than 60 years. Further information on donations or the sale is available at 541-760-6016.
Applicants sought for commission
Mill City will have two vacancies on its planning commission as of June 30 and is asking interested residents to submit applications by May 10.
Applicants must live within city limits or within two miles of city limits.
The Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. the third Friday of the month at City Hall, 444 S. 1st Ave. In the case of a public hearing the meetings are changed to 3 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month.
Additional work sessions are scheduled as needed.
The Planning Commission reviews all land-use applications and development proposals. They also consider amendments and updates to the city’s zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan.
Applications are available at City Hall or on its website at www.ci.mill-city.or.us.
Letters of application should be addressed to: Stacie Cook MMC; City Recorder; City of Mill City; P.O. Box 256; Mill City, OR 97360.
For more information call Cook at 503-897-2302.