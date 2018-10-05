Olson honored at NAMI banquet
State Rep. Andy Olson was honored by the National Alliance on Mental Health at the group's 10th annual dinner Oct. 4 in Salem.
Olson and state Sen. Betsy Johnson were each given the Gordon and Sharon Smith New Freedom Award for their work on mental health issues.
Olson, a Republican, represents the 15th District, which includes Albany.
Health care forum set for District 15 hopefuls
Candidates for the District 15 seat in the Oregon House of Representatives will talk to voters about their positions on health care and other issues at a community forum next week.
The free event, sponsored by Health Care for All-Oregon, will take place Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Republican Shelly Boshart Davis, Democrat Jerred Taylor and Independent Cynthia Hyatt have all been invited to participate.
After a short reception, the forum will begin with opening remarks from the candidates, followed by questions about health care from the moderator. Audience members will also have the opportunity to submit questions about health care and other issues for the candidates to answer.
History Bites to host author Jeff Davis
The Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyons St., S., will feature author and historian Jeff Davis at the next History Bites! at Noon meeting Wednesday, Oct. 10.
Davis will be discussing his passion for researching and writing books on the paranormal. Over the past 15 years he has written or contributed to books on ghosts and odd and unusual happenings in the Pacific Northwest.
Light Refreshments will be served and admission is free. For more information, call 541-967-7122; email info@armuseum.com or visit, www.armuseum.com.
Linn's OSU Extension plans open house
OSU Extension Linn County will host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Extension Service office, 33630 McFarland Road.
Staff members will test dial pressure canner gauges, test well water for nitrates and test soil samples for pH levels.
The public can also learn about getting involved in 4-H programs, meet new staff and say hello to veteran staff.
There will be refreshments and door prizes, plus a raffle for a gift basket with Extension Service swag.