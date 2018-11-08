Turkey Bingo scheduled in Sweet Home
SWEET HOME — The Sweet Home Forestry Club and the Sweet Home Volunteer Firefighters Association will sponsor a Turkey Bingo event Nov. 17 at the Sweet Home High School cafeteria, 1641 Long St.
Cards are 25 cents per game or $20 to play all night for up to four cards.
Door prizes and raffle drawings will be held, and concessions will be available. It is a family event, but minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information call 541-401-3339, 541-401-5772, or 541-401-7077.
Library to screen Mr. Rogers doc
The Albany Public Library will host a screening of the Mr. Rogers documentary, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor,” at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 11, in the community room, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
The film offers an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor, Mister Fred Rogers, who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.
For more information, call 541-917-7580.