Electric vehicle party scheduled today
The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting an electric vehicle house party at 7 p.m.
Participants can meet with residents who own an electric as well as take a ride in one.
You can register by emailing info@sustainablecorvallis.org or by calling 541-230-1237. The location of the party will be provided upon registration.
Double Play to perform
The Philomath Park Advisory Board’s Music in the Park summer concert series brings Double Play to Philomath City Park Thursday evening.
The free performance begins at 6 p.m. in the park’s Randy Kugler Community Hall and gazebo area. Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
The Philomath Lions Club provides food and refreshments for purchase at each event. The library’s bookmobile will be on hand with children’s activities.
Lebanon All Class
picnic set for Aug. 10
The Lebanon All Class Picnic will be held on August 10, at River Park on Grant Street. Anyone who graduated from or attended high school in Lebanon is invited to attend. Lunch will be served at noon, with chicken, water and soft drinks provided, as well as plates and utensils.
This event has been held at Waterloo Park for many years and this is the first time it is being held at River Park. Donations to support this annual event are appreciated and volunteers are welcome.
Hispanic church launch
set for July 21
Iglesias Biblica Internacional will hold its inaugural worship service at 6 p.m. July 21 at Trinity Baptist Church, 72 E. Elmore St., Lebanon.
Pastor Miguel Mejia is leading this church plant. Mejia and his wife, Alba, came to Lebanon from their homeland of the Dominican Republic one year ago to lay groundwork for the Latino ministry. They studied together at the Rio Grande Bible Seminary in El Paso, Texas.
Their ministry joins other Valley Hispanic churches, Comunidad Cristiano Renueva in Salem and Esperanza Iglesias in Albany. Further information is available at 541-974-6060, Trinity Baptist at 541-258-7667, mgdecristo@hotmail.com or pastortedtbc@gmail.com.
Road work to cause
closure on North Main St.
The city of Lebanon is continuing the 2019 Street Preservation Project with work this week on North Main Street between Morton Street and Highway 20.
The project includes grinding and repaving the existing roadway.
During this work, Main will be closed to through traffic between Morton Street and Highway 20, with detours in place. Residents in the affected areas will have reasonable access but should expect periods where driveway access may not be possible.
Tickets available for museum event
The Benton County Museum in Philomath plans to host a barbecue fundraiser Thursday, Aug. 8 for ticket discounts are available for those who purchase early.
The barbecue will run on that day from 5:30-7 p.m. Valley Catering is providing the food.
Tickets purchased by July 25 are $30 and go up to $35 after that date. Tickets for children ages 8 and under are $5. Sponsor tickets are available for $100. To buy tickets, stop by the museum or call 541-929-6230.