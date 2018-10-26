Albany library hosts 'Day of the Dead'
All ages and cultures are invited to an "El Día de los Muertos - The Day of the Dead" program, set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE.
El Día de los Muertos, or "The Day of the Dead," is an important holiday in Mexico that celebrates and honors loved ones who have passed away. Speaker Antonio Huerta will present an interactive roping demonstration and discuss the history of charrería, or rodeo sports, in Mexico. Pan de Muerto, a special bread and hot chocolate will be available as well as face-painting in the traditional calavera, skull-style.
The event is free. For more information, call 541-917-7580 or visit www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Solar power forum set in Corvallis
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting a 7 p.m. meeting Monday on the benefits of solar energy.
The meeting, at 645 NW Monroe Ave., will feature Julie Williams, found of Seeds for the Sol, and Dan Ozrech, general manager of the Oregon Clean Power Cooperative. Local solar installers also will be on the panel.
Key issues that will be addressed include how solar can help residents save on solar energy bills and how to take advantage of federal energy tax credits.
The event is sponsored by the “Harvest Sunshine” team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.
Author to discuss book on Fosbury
Oregon author Bob Welch will discuss his book, “The Wizard of Foz: Dick Fosbury’s One-Man High-Jump Revolution,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
"Wizard" tells the story of the OSU athlete and Olympic gold medalist, his struggles and the invention of the Fosbury Flop, a backward-over-the-bar high jump.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 541-917-7580 or visit www.library.cityofalbany.net.
Kombucha workshop set at Albany library
The Albany Public Library will hosting a free kombucha workshop at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, in the Main Library Community Room, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Kombucha, a fermented tea with probiotics, is believed to aid in healthy digestion. The workshop will address its health benefits and preparation, as well as offer samples for tasting. Preregistered participants will be able to take home a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, or SCOBY.
Call or email Adult Services to reserve your culture at 541-917-7580 or askalbany@cityofalbany.net.