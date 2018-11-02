Sensitivity forum set for Monday
A free forum on how to meet the challenges of working with sensitive people is set for Monday at 6 p.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Catherine VanWetter, a Corvallis-based facilitator, author, spiritual counselor, life coach and minister, will lead the interactive discussion. VanWetter hopes to provide helpful information for highly sensitive people (HSPs) as well as their partners, parents and friends.
HSPs make up perhaps 20 percent of the U.S. population.
Linn Dems plan election night gathering
The Linn County Democrats will hold their election night gathering and monthly general meeting on Tuesday at Two Rivers Market, 250 Broadalbin St. SW.
A social time and no-host dinner will start at 6 p.m. at Taqueria Alonzo in Two Rivers Market. A short monthly general meeting, including brief remarks by Democratic candidates, begins at 6:45. The election night watch gathering will follow in Taqueria Alonzo and the adjacent Linn County Democrats Campaign Office, where dessert will be served.
The election ends at 8 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their laptops, tablets and smartphones to get local and statewide election results.
The Linn County Dems also invite all Democrats to join them in the Veterans Day Parade through downtown Albany on Saturday, Nov. 10.
For more information about the election night gathering and participation in the parade, contact Linn Dems Co-Chair Graham Kislingbury at 541-974-2075 or g.kislingbury@comcast.net.
Fitchell to discuss time in Vietnam
Albany resident and veteran Dr. David Fitchett will discuss his time in Vietnam as an Army surgeon and as a civilian at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
Fitchett served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam as a battalion surgeon with the 4th Infantry Division at Pleiku in the Central Highlands. He later served as a hospital surgeon with the 91st Evacuation Hospital at Tuy Hoa on the China Sea.
The event is free. For more information, call 541-917-7580 or visit www.library.cityofalbany.net.