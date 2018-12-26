City Club to host lunch on Corvallis issues
The City Club of Corvallis will host its State of the City Lunch on Jan. 8.
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber and Corvallis School Board Chair Vince Adams will discuss issues that arose during 2018, offer a preview of coming events for 2019 and answer questions from the audience.
The event will begin at noon on Jan. 8 at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd.
There is no charge to attend, although lunch is available at a charge of $10 for City Club members or $15 for non-members.
To reserve lunch, send an email by Jan. 4 to info@cityclubofcorvallis.org.
Input sought on SAHS principal
Greater Albany Public Schools has started the process of choosing a permanent principal for South Albany High School and is seeking community input.
A meeting will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the South Albany Commons at 3705 SE Columbus St. Parents and other interested people are invited to offer feedback and suggestions to help the district determine the specific qualities that are important for the principal role.
Nate Muñoz is serving this year as interim principal and has expressed an interest in applying for the permanent position. He was appointed to a one-year term after Brent Belveal retired.
Greater Albany Public Schools uses an open process to fill all permanent leadership positions. Applications for the position will be accepted through Jan. 13 and the selection will be announced in February.
Middle schools present art show
Middle schools within the Greater Albany Public Schools district are presenting an art and photography show from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Heritage Mall, 1895 14th Ave. SE.
Calapooia, Memorial, North Albany and Timber Ridge schools are participating. Visitors will be able to talk with artists while they view their works.
For more information, contact Melinda Crowther at Calapooia Middle School: 541-967-4555.