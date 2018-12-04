Pool to screen 'Incredibles 2'
Albany Parks and Recreation will show “The Incredibles 2” for Family Movie Night, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at the Albany Community Pool, 2150 36th Ave., SE.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring along a favorite inflatable and watch the movie while swimming. Snacks will be provided.
Family cost is $14 for the first six members; $2 for each additional person; $4 for ages 18 and under and $4.25 for those over 18. Children under the age of six and/or using a lifejacket, must have an adult within reach in the water.
For more information, call 541-967-4521 or visit www.albanyparksandrecreation.org.
Sheepskin Revue coming Saturday
The Sheepskin Revue’s 2018 Christmas Show, “The Journey Home,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday in Scio.
The event is a fundraiser to cover expenses and maintenance of the ZCBJ Hall, 38704 N. Main Street.
The Christmas Show includes an original play by Joe Stoddard about hope, peace and wagon trouble on the Oregon Trail.
The evening will also include music by the Usual Suspects, the Scio Community Band and the Hearthside Singers. Artist and storyteller Paul Toews also will interview Scio’s local wagon master, Tom Marquette.
Before the show and during the intermission, the Friends of the Library will sell coffee and cookies.
Admission is by donation, and the suggested gift is $5 for adults, $3 for children and $10 per family.
Class designed for caregivers
A free class designed for caregivers of people suffering from Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 11, in Corvallis.
The class, titled "Effective Communications Strategies," is hosted by Oregon Care Partners. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 NW Samaritan Drive.
The class is designed to help anyone who cares for an aging Oregonian understand stages of memory loss and improve verbal and nonverbal communication with those affected. A professional instructor will share real-world experience in an interactive classroom environment. This class is free, thanks to funding by the state of Oregon.
Visit www.OregonCarePartners.com to register.
Travel series continues at library
Retired travel photographer Don Lyon, will present “China Today” as part of the continuing World Culture and Travel Series, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Albany Main Library, 2450 14th Ave., SE.
Lyon, a local photographer from Brownsville who has traveled to more than 100 countries, addresses the diversity and wonder of our planet through historical and geographic exploration of cultures and countries. For more information call 541-917-7580 or visit www.library.cityofalbany.net.