I can't wrap my brain around it: GAPS teachers prepare for fall

"We're trying to do what all parents are trying to do," Pierce said. "Normally we're there for our students during the day, but now we also have to help our own children. We're working on how to be available to both and how can we be available during school hours and the weekend. It's a hard dynamic for your own family when you're always checking your email and being available for students."

To add to the stress of the transition, many already difficult issues have been made more so due to social distancing and the closure of the schools.

Some students rely on school for hot meals, laundry and other essential needs. While in school buildings, these services are easily met depending on funding, but with students separated from their home schools, getting them these essentials has been another difficult task added to teachers' work loads.

"Their issue may be anything from 'I need help on a math problem to we don't have food this week,' " Pierce said. "As teachers, we field all those needs, but now we have to be more creative."

Those challenges are difficult for students who have been in the school system and have an idea of how services and even the standard cultures of school works. But this fall will see a new crop of students start their educations without ever setting foot in a building.