Here is a look at key dates in the political battle over homelessness and social services in Corvallis in 2018:
May 7: Shawn Collins of the Housing Opportunities Action Council, Sara Ingle of the Stone Soup meal service and Aleita Hass-Holcombe of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center unveil to the Gazette-Times their proposal to co-locate the men’s cold weather homeless shelter and the other two services at a property on Southwest Second Street. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, chair of the HOAC, briefs the City Council that night. Councilors greet the news positively.
May 10: More than 30 people opposed to the co-location plan meet at the Korvis Automation building in a session organized by downtown business owner Catherine Mater. “We were blind-sided,” said Ken Pastega, chair of the city’s Downtown Advisory Board. “We didn’t have any input. Why are we even in existence?”
May 25: Mater leads a tour of the closed Flomatcher electronics manufacturing site just across the Willamette River in Linn County but on city of Corvallis-owned land used by its Parks and Recreation Department. Mater suggests the three services use the Flomatcher facility.
June 4: The Corvallis City Council tentatively passes a $154 million budget that includes $60,000 for the men’s cold weather shelter. Twenty-four of the 27 residents who spoke during the public hearing addressed the shelter/co-location plan, with 14 backing it and 10 favoring alternatives. The city funding is expected to be matched by the county.
June 14: Amid concerns over the impact of the Second Street site on downtown businesses the Benton County Board of Commissioners “decides” not to provide its $60,000. The issue was not on the agenda for the meeting, no formal vote was taken and no members of the public were in the board room. The drop-in center postpones its July 1 plan to move into the Second Street site.
June 19: Four residents criticize the county board’s decision during the public comments section of its regular Tuesday session. County officials defend their actions to deny the funding. Also, Linn County officials announce their opposition to the Flomatcher site because it is not zoned for social service uses.
June 26: The county board sets July 10 as the date at which it will reconsider the shelter funding. Commissioner Anne Schuster, co-chair with Traber of the HOAC, announces at a public meeting at the library that a plan is being developed to co-locate the three services at a site at the corner of Walnut Boulevard and Belvue Street in northeast Corvallis.
July 2: The Corvallis City Council meets for 5½ hours before 300 people at the Majestic Theatre, hearing from Collins of HOAC on the Second Street plan, Mater on Flomatcher and downtown developer Rich Carone on the Walnut-Belvue site. More than 30 residents also testify. No decision is made on the shelter funding.
July 10: More than 90 people pack the county board room as Carone, Mater and Collins make their pitches to the Board of Commissioners. July 17 is set as the decision date.
July 13: Amid neighborhood opposition to the Walnut-Belvue Site, Carone backs off of the plan and proposes using the old Hanson Tire Factory building on Southeast Chapman Place as a “temporary” shelter location while he continues to work on the northern plan. Hanson was used during the 2017-18 shelter season.
July 16: The Corvallis City Council on a 5-4 vote allocates the $60,000 in funding to the Second Street site, with Traber, who only votes to break ties, casting the deciding vote.
July 17: The Benton County Board of Commissioners votes 3-0 to award $60,000 to the Second Street group.
July 18: Mater tells the Gazette-Times that efforts to oppose the Second Street site will continue and that legal action might be undertaken.
July 30: The drop-in center, which spent July at the First United Methodist Church after its lease expired at the First Christian Church, spends the day serving its guests in the parking lot of the Grace Lutheran Church while officials await the permits necessary to begin operating on a temporary basis at Second Street.
Aug. 6: The Corvallis City Council votes not to reconsider funding the Second Street site, with Traber again breaking the 4-4 tie. “I vote no,” Traber said emphatically. “And the reason I vote no is that this issue has been hashed and rehashed. To go there again would not be productive.”
Aug. 7: Opponents of the Second Street site announce the hiring of local attorney George Heilig to represent their interests.
Aug. 16: Carone and Jill McAlister of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, the fiscal agent for the operations of the shelter, announce that the shelter is moving back to the Hanson site. Carone buys the property from Devco Engineering for approximately $1.5 million. The deal only includes housing the shelter at Hanson, forcing Stone Soup to retain the use of two area churches for its operations and leaving the drop-in center … homeless. The center leaves its temporary digs at Second Street and moves back, temporarily, to the Methodist Church.
Aug. 20: The Corvallis City Council votes 9-0 to reallocate its $60,000 to the Hanson site. “I’m in mourning,” said drop-in center coordinator Hass-Holcombe, who was dressed in black and wearing a veil. “It feels like the drop-in center and Stone Soup have been thrown under the bus.”
Sept. 7: Ari Basil-Wagner of Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc., is hired by the city and county to assist in facilitating an effort to find common ground on the homeless issue. Basil-Wagner, who previously had worked with the county on a criminal just assessment, is to be paid $22,500, with the city and county splitting the tab.
Sept. 26: Basil-Wagner starts work by meeting with the governing board of the HOAC. A four-hour retreat is held Oct. 25, with a third session taking place Nov. 28. HOAC did not meet in December and will review Jan. 23 possible new models for its operations going forward.
Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 22): The drop-in center moves into new quarters on Southwest Fourth Street. The building housed the men’s cold weather shelter during a controversial four-year run from 2013-17. Downtown property owner Hugh White and his wife Elizabeth bought the building for approximately $500,000. “We wanted to find a home for the drop-in center,” White said.