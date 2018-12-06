Several mid-valley organizations collect clothing and supplies for students, including ones based at specific schools.
A variety of school and community organizations join forces each year to help students in need, including Altrusa and Soroptimists clubs, Fish food banks in Albany and Lebanon, Albany’s FACT program, Linn and Benton county branches of LOVE Inc., and the Jackson Street Youth Services programs in Albany and Corvallis.
Some schools also offer their own in-house programs. Contact individual districts for more information on how to donate or become a recipient.
A sampling:
ALBANY
West Albany High School has established a clothing closet for students in need and has made it available to other students, including those at Albany Options School and North Albany Middle School. South Albany High School no longer has a full-fledged clothing closet, as its space was needed for other efforts, but maintains a small emergency supply. Rich Guzman, South Albany's family services consultant, said sneakers, hoodies and hygiene supplies are always needed.
BROWNSVILLE/CENTRAL LINN
Central Linn High School has a clothes closet
Central Linn High School has a student-run Spartan Pantry that accepts food donations and mainly socks and toiletries. Food and toiletries and school supplies are needed. People can help by leaving donations in the office with Leadership name. If food, make sure it's nonperishable and not expired. Socks are a huge need for kids, especially for homeless population, as having dry feet is important. High protein items like tuna, beans, and peanut butter are particularly needed.
CV: we’re in midst of getting it done. Don’t know where is in process.
LEBANON, LM
Every school in the district has a few items. The district regularly coordinates between counselors about what each school has. Currently all schools have big boxes of coats from Entek, which donates every year. Christie Walker, the district's homeless liaison, is starting a clothing closet for the district in January that will be housed as a central location. Contact: Student services, 541-367-7199