Monday, April 24
Earth Day Webinar Series, 7 p.m., online. Seeds for the Sol presents an opportunity to learn about savings available with the Inflation Reduction Act, how to use carbon offsets, and about community solar. Presentations by Seeds for the Sol, Oregon Clean Power Co-op, and Corvallis Carbon Offset Fund. Information: Kristi@SeedsfortheSol.org.
Tuesday, April 25
Beyond Earth Day Community Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., plaza, Student Experience Center, 2251 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Visit with representatives of local organizations to celebrate and learn about sustainability. Information: cel@oregonstate.edu.