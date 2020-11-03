 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How Oregon voted

How Oregon voted

  • Updated

Linn County Law Enforcement Levy

Yes24,466
No41,092 

Sweet Home Police Levy

Yes3,344 
No1,139 

Sweet Home Library Levy

Yes3,254 
No1,213 

Lyons Charter Amendments

Yes436 
No212 

Alsea School Levy

Yes291 
No271 

Philomath mayor and council qualifications

Yes2,013 
No 680

U.S. Rep. 5th District

Kurt Schrader (D)178,583 
Amy Ryan Courser (R)136,168 
Matthew James Rix (L)7,572 

Secretary of State

Shemia Fagan (D, WF)971,466
Kim Thatcher (R, I)757,517 
Nathalie Paravicini (PG, P)62,224
Kyle Markley (L)45,864 

State Treasurer

Tobias Read (D, WF)988,152
Jeff Gudman (R)722,358 
Chris Henry (I, P, PG)75,345 
Michael Marsh (C)36,971 

Attorney General

Ellen Rosenblum (D, I, WF)1,065,084 
Michael Cross (R)719,157 
Lars Hedbor (L)36,640 

State Senate 12th District

Brian Boquist (R, I)35,314 
Bernadette Hansen (D)26,891 

State Rep. 23rd District

Mike Nearman (R)18,990 
Sean Scorvo (D)11,981 
Alex Polikoff (PG, P)1,395 
Scott Clawson (L)723 

Albany City Council Ward 1

Matilda Novak4,412 
Keith Kolkow3,878 
Sean Knowles992

Albany City Council Ward 2

Ray Kopczynski2,794
Amanda Dant 2,674 

Albany City Council Ward 3

Marilyn Smith4,639 
Jessica Brenneman3,736 

Corvallis City Council Ward 7

Paul Shaffer2,216
Nic Bowman945 

Lebanon City Council Ward 1

Wayne Dykstra844 
Zach Beck782 

Sweet Home City Council (four seats available)

Angelita Sanchez1,896
Dave Trask1,862
Lisa Gourley1,781
Dylan Richards1,665
Courtney Nash1,332 
David Lowman1,266
James Goble 1,122
Theo White799
George Yeager493 

Philomath City Council (six seats available)

Ruth Causey1,491 
Teresa Nielson1,488
Catherine Biscoe1,415
Matt Lehman1,334
Jessica Andrade 1,289
David Low1,229
Peggy Yoder1,144
Joey McGlinchy1,126
Thomas Sullivan941
Lawrence Johnson920
Jason Richards737 
Matthew Thomas446

Monroe Mayor

Daniel Sheets171 
Floyd Billings109 

Monroe City Council (three seats available)

Katherine Larkin181 
Nicholas Ritch179 
Lisa Lindner173
Clifford Frank Thayer125

Sodaville City Council (two seats available)

Adina Olivares 85 
Jeffery Hensley85 
Anthony Morelos53

Tangent Mayor

 Loel Trulove354 
 David Kingsberry168 

Waterloo City Council (three seats available)

Kevin Faulk71
Adam Beskow67
Susie Foster66 
Allen Shearer54 
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News