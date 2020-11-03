How Oregon voted

Linn County Law Enforcement Levy
|Yes
|24,466
|No
|41,092
Sweet Home Police Levy
|Yes
|3,344
|No
|1,139
Sweet Home Library Levy
|Yes
|3,254
|No
|1,213
Lyons Charter Amendments
|Yes
|436
|No
|212
Alsea School Levy
|Yes
|291
|No
|271
Philomath mayor and council qualifications
|Yes
|2,013
|No
|680
U.S. Rep. 5th District
|Kurt Schrader (D)
|178,583
|Amy Ryan Courser (R)
|136,168
|Matthew James Rix (L)
|7,572
Secretary of State
|Shemia Fagan (D, WF)
|971,466
|Kim Thatcher (R, I)
|757,517
|Nathalie Paravicini (PG, P)
|62,224
|Kyle Markley (L)
|45,864
State Treasurer
|Tobias Read (D, WF)
|988,152
|Jeff Gudman (R)
|722,358
|Chris Henry (I, P, PG)
|75,345
|Michael Marsh (C)
|36,971
Attorney General
|Ellen Rosenblum (D, I, WF)
|1,065,084
|Michael Cross (R)
|719,157
|Lars Hedbor (L)
|36,640
State Senate 12th District
|Brian Boquist (R, I)
|35,314
|Bernadette Hansen (D)
|26,891
State Rep. 23rd District
|Mike Nearman (R)
|18,990
|Sean Scorvo (D)
|11,981
|Alex Polikoff (PG, P)
|1,395
|Scott Clawson (L)
|723
Albany City Council Ward 1
|Matilda Novak
|4,412
|Keith Kolkow
|3,878
|Sean Knowles
|992
Albany City Council Ward 2
|Ray Kopczynski
|2,794
|Amanda Dant
|2,674
Albany City Council Ward 3
|Marilyn Smith
|4,639
|Jessica Brenneman
|3,736
Corvallis City Council Ward 7
|Paul Shaffer
|2,216
|Nic Bowman
|945
Lebanon City Council Ward 1
|Wayne Dykstra
|844
|Zach Beck
|782
Sweet Home City Council (four seats available)
|Angelita Sanchez
|1,896
|Dave Trask
|1,862
|Lisa Gourley
|1,781
|Dylan Richards
|1,665
|Courtney Nash
|1,332
|David Lowman
|1,266
|James Goble
|1,122
|Theo White
|799
|George Yeager
|493
Philomath City Council (six seats available)
|Ruth Causey
|1,491
|Teresa Nielson
|1,488
|Catherine Biscoe
|1,415
|Matt Lehman
|1,334
|Jessica Andrade
|1,289
|David Low
|1,229
|Peggy Yoder
|1,144
|Joey McGlinchy
|1,126
|Thomas Sullivan
|941
|Lawrence Johnson
|920
|Jason Richards
|737
|Matthew Thomas
|446
Monroe Mayor
|Daniel Sheets
|171
|Floyd Billings
|109
Monroe City Council (three seats available)
|Katherine Larkin
|181
|Nicholas Ritch
|179
|Lisa Lindner
|173
|Clifford Frank Thayer
|125
Sodaville City Council (two seats available)
|Adina Olivares
|85
|Jeffery Hensley
|85
|Anthony Morelos
|53
Tangent Mayor
|Loel Trulove
|354
|David Kingsberry
|168
Waterloo City Council (three seats available)
|Kevin Faulk
|71
|Adam Beskow
|67
|Susie Foster
|66
|Allen Shearer
|54
