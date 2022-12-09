Albany's Tiny Home Village one step closer to a reality

A tiny home village in Albany is one step closer to construction after officially purchasing the land on which it will be built.

The project, spearheaded by the nonprofit known as Creating Housing Coalition, officially secured the parcel at 241 Waverly Drive SE for the site of Hub City Village on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Residents will range from young adults aging out of foster care to veterans — all whom have experienced homelessness.

Tearing down to build up

The site isn’t ready for residents just yet.

Dirt covered appliances, broken cinder block and discarded wooden posts are outside, covered in leaf litter. A little blue house constructed in the late 1920s is slowly being consumed by vegetation. Ferns creep up the roof and down the side of the house.

There’s tarp in spaces where ceiling should be. So much water entered the house that plants were growing out of the couch, said, Gary Goby, land development chair of Creating Housing Coalition.

The house had been neglected for decades, and demolition is the only way forward, Goby said.

A grove of trees will also have to make room for the tiny village. For tiny home advocates, it's a noble sacrifice.

By 2024, the group plans to have 27 tiny homes, including two wheelchair-accessible units.

Goby sees the plans as addressing a need in Albany. There’s a lot of single people who qualify for low-income housing, but they have to wait three-plus years, he said.

“You may qualify, but the housing isn’t available,” he said.

Rent will be no more than 30% of the income tiny home residents make, Goby said.

He anticipates some people may live there permanently while others will use the opportunity to save up money and get back on their feet.

Prime location

Goby ran his hands over neatly spread site plans, neatly drawn boxes and lines that map out the future “Hub City Village”.

Finding a space in Albany to translate the nonprofit's vision to reality was difficult, Goby said. But with the close proximity of a grocery stores, mental health services and transit, the site has desirable amenities.

“It’s an ideal location,” he said. “It has all the things people with limited transportation need.”

The units are named after trees: Magnolia, Sequoia, the residential center is named Redwood. It's a homage to the trees on the property, Goby said. They hope to save some of them, the trees s at the property line, he said.

The vision involves edible landscapes around the property. Various berries and other fruits grow in between the infrastructure. And a community garden, he said, yes, they want that too.

Each tiny home unit will be between 300-400 square feet, with the wheelchair-mindful unit being the only exception at 568 square feet. The whole village will be accessible, he added.

The residential center is a space dedicated for gathering, with a larger kitchen for residents to take meals together and common living spaces to meet.

It’s purposely designed to be a community.

“The homes are set to encourage them to be in each other's lives and help each other out,” he said.

Building community

Goby described Hub City Village as a “self-governing, self-sustaining, democratic co-op.”

Residents will also serve as board members and make decisions about how they want to live in the community.

The Creating Housing Coalition studied other communities of tiny villages in Eugene and Cottage Grove to determine what will work best for Albany, Goby said.

The organization doesn’t hope to stop at only one tiny home village. Advocates are hoping for three in Albany, Goby said.

Goby believes it has the power to make a difference.

“It gives people security and dignity to reenter a community,” Goby said.

