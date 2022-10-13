Albany leaders can't decide how to spend housing dollars

Oregon is giving Albany $1 million to create more housing opportunities, however who gets that money is still left undecided.

The City Council, at its Wednesday, Oct. 12 meeting, considered three organizations with very different strategies to address housing issues and homelessness: the Creating Housing Coalition, DevNW and Habitat for Humanity.

Habitat for Humanity would put the money toward the construction of two single-family houses.

DevNW asked for $750,000 that would help fund a multimillion-dollar project with 40 houses in Albany. Representatives presented the request as a make-or-break factor in whether the project is built at all.

The Creating Housing Coalition would use the funds for its home village project. Hub City Village will be the first tiny house community in Albany, with various residents including veterans and people with disabilities.

Creating Housing Coalition Director Carol Davies came forward to advocate for the funding to go to the tiny home project.

“On a daily basis, I see people who are appropriate to live in this village,” she said.

She then described people she had come into contact with who would be good candidates for the project, such as the man with such severe health issues that medical bills caused him to lose his house. Then there was the woman who lost her job and was frightened, living out of her car trying her best to feel safe along Interstate-5 with her dog.

“These are the people who are being displaced right now,” she said.

Councilor Ray Kopczynski preferred to allocate the money between the Creating Housing Coalition and Habitat for Humanity, he said, adding he didn’t like the “ultimatum” that was presented by DevNW.

Councilor Matilda Novak disagreed, saying she valued their honesty and thought that 40 homes were a considerable amount.

Council member Marilyn Smith proposed giving $350,000 to the Creating Housing Coalition, $275,000 to Habitat for Humanity, and leaving the remaining balance to be allocated later.

In the end, Smith, Kopczynski and Councilor Dick Olsen voted in favor and Novak voted in opposition. Councilor Stacey Bartholomew excused herself, because she is president of the Creating Housing Coalition.

That meant the motion did not pass because four approvals are required. The issue will be brought back at the next City Council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26.