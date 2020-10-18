LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Glamor and romance are in abundant supply. A loved one might expect some pampering, although your thoughts may be focused on creating dollars as the week begins.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Unfiltered opinions could shock people who may be surprised at excess bluntness. Consider matching your content to the company. The week ahead could contain a few surprises for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): As this week begins, you may be filled with a spirit of cooperation and inspired to help others without being asked. Watch your spending, as there may be extra demands on your resources.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): This is likely a good time to mend fences, ask for favors and forgive someone. Some members of your household might be in the mood for impetuous fun. Avoid dust-ups that may occur later in the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Ask for someone’s opinion before taking further steps. If tactics are based on sound principles, your actions will be more profitable. In the upcoming week, someone may not understand your actions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you wait to make a key decision, a helpful friend could intervene with wise advice. You might even learn that it’s not necessary or strategic to jump in headfirst where love or money is concerned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0