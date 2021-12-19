ARIES (Mar 21- Apr. 19): Keep your thoughts to yourself by maintaining a poker face and watching your body language. Loved ones can tell not only what you may be feeling, but also whether you’re on the right track or not.

TAURUS (Apr. 20- May 20): Remember that difficult situations eventually end. You should be able to relax later in the week and enjoy some well-earned fun. You and a romantic partner can experience greater intimacy in the week ahead.

GEMINI (May 21- June 20): Raise the bar and focus on creating good will in the week to come. Your wits are likely at their sharpest and your imagination is strong. This month could mark the culmination of ambitions as a dream comes true.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be prepared for surprises or unexpected messages under today’s stars. A phone call might change your plans for the week ahead. Write down inspiring ideas that may be worth reviewing after the holidays are over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): With a holiday on this week’s calendar for most, you may be pressed for time and forced to make your schedule more efficient. When your job or business matters are top priority, you may need to sidestep passing distractions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may be aware of changes that affect your bottom line. You are blessed by peace of mind as the week unfolds and can probably see different points of view. Not much can upset the harmony and happiness you have found.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plenty of holiday cheer can brighten your day and your week ahead. You are likely to be focused on finding the very best that money can buy to please your loved ones, family and circle of friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Gift giving gives you a chance to share something tasteful and worthwhile. Good advice from a close companion may remind you to keep your eyes and ears open for opportunities. Make the most of your spare time this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The opinion of the person staring back at you in the mirror can be worth understanding as the week begins. Improve your luck in the week to come by studying ways to increase your buying power or earning ability.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Every holiday outing in the upcoming week might seem like a magical journey that helps to revive your spirits. Give in to a whim, spin the wheel of chance, and enjoy something unexpected and new.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): In the week ahead, you might have an urge to focus on creative activities. Loved ones might do their utmost to treat you royally despite any eccentric schedule and changeable plans. Make permanent memories of family outings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Turn rejection into acceptance in the upcoming week. Friends could admire your scrapbook of photos or family members will be amazed by a display of your special talents. Avoid people who drain too much of your energy.

