ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be courageous in the face of challenging situations. Your companions may be impressed by your ingenuity if you take the lead in the week ahead. Enjoy games or sports that honor the rules of fair play.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may flirt with risky activities as this week unfolds, but it’s a better bet to delight loved ones with your desire for harmless fun. Doing things or going places that allow you to be more active may be at the top of your to-do list.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Treasure warm and cozy moments with friends or family in the week ahead. The holiday mood should enrich your working environment and physical activities. A business outing could spread good cheer and enrich your spirits.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may have a blind spot where a friend is concerned. Someone might prove to be more practical and ambitious than you imagined. In the week ahead, you and a loved one might share the same goals and dreams.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in doing a good job in the week ahead — anything worth doing is worth doing well. If you prepare for upcoming celebrations in the week ahead, your powers of concentration are probably honed to a sharp point.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Remain sympathetic if you sense someone’s confusion and play the part of explainer-in-chief. Add finishing touches to key projects as the week unfolds. Plan to wrap up loose ends and start the new year right.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Even small sacrifices can be worthwhile if they build up your financial security. Confusing or complex situations could cause some disharmony in the week ahead. Remember that experience is the best teacher.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Some creative ideas may escape your grasp because you may be more interested in taking immediate action. This may be a good week to make major financial decisions or to finalize agreements before the new year begins.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Accepting changes is a way to widen your horizons. The latest information or technology may make your life easier. You can be wiser than usual as the week progresses especially when dealing with family affairs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Meditate on ways to develop a positive cash flow as the end of the year looms on the horizon. The images in your mind might turn into reality when an opportunity arrives. Unexpected invitations may arrive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some thought can show you how you can honor end-of-the-year traditions while simultaneously introducing exciting new elements. In the week ahead, a tense situation can become a springboard to positive actions.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Make the spreading of good cheer a top priority in the upcoming week. Your sympathy and kindness will likely be respected and appreciated. Avoid interactions with negative people to help increase harmony in your life.

