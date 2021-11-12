ARIES (March 21-April 19): There is no reason to continue engaging in an argument if someone is committed to misunderstanding the situation. Your honesty can be a catalyst to bring people together. Use your influence wisely for everyone’s best benefit.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hugs can produce harmony. A romantic nature may easily be expressed within your well feathered nest in the week ahead. Bonds of affection can be strengthened when you show you trust people with your secrets.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Follow the straightest and narrowest path in the week to come. Attention to accuracy and following the rules can prevent criticism. Put your own affairs in good order and stay out of other people’s business.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your connections to your advantage. Gain attention by voicing inspiring ideas and someone might be persuaded that you are the best person for the job. You can solve puzzling problems in the upcoming week.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may choose to agree with those who seem difficult merely to keep the peace. Tap into your reservoir of kindness and charity to find the right words to placate those who might try your patience in the week ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep the inspiration flowing. Loved ones may need some direction to avoid overthinking something. Offer interesting distractions and share your enthusiasms to maintain an air of optimism in the upcoming week.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may undertake every project with passion and painstaking attention to detail as the week unfolds. When you offer suggestions in the spirit of teamwork rather than perfectionism, they are more likely to be well received.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pin the tail on the donkey without poking innocent bystanders. It is possible to make a point despite opposition in the week ahead. You might seem careless and carefree but remain accurate about important details.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Price is merely part of the problem. You may need to decide whether a low price is the sign of a bargain or a scam as the week goes by. Something new that attracts your attention could be overpriced or of doubtful value.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Power up by being positive. Expressing negatives might attract the very thing you do not want in the coming week. Make it a point to concentrate on what you do want because it will be all your subconscious hears.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Just because the odds seem formidable doesn’t mean you should quit. You may have just the qualifications or tools needed to save the day. Do not back down from a formidable contest in the upcoming week.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Moderation versus extremes is the question. You have plenty of energy to get your goals accomplished in the week ahead but perhaps you should be more discreet about business and financial decisions.

