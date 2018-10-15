Nov. 1-4
Homespun Gift Company Old Fashioned Christmas Store
Where: Riverside Community Hall, 35283 Riverside Drive S.W., Albany.
Featured items: home décor and holiday
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Blackberry Junction’s Holiday Show
Where: 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany
Featured items: vintage treasures, décor, jewelry and more.
Hours: Presale night Nov. 1, 4 to 8 p.m. $15.00 at the door; Nov. 2-3 10 a.m.to 7 p.m., Nov. 4 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.
Nov. 2-3
The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Holiday Show
Where: 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon.
Featured items: handcrafted gifts, candles, holiday décor and more…
Hours: Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Info: Lori Henderson, 541-259-5504, mamasig51@yahoo.com
River Center Holiday Craft & Gift Fair
Where: River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Hwy (Next to Wilco)
Featured items: Free, Door prizes, large well-established sale with lots of variety.
Hours: Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 3
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany
Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
East Linn Christian Bazaar & Flea Market
Where: 36883 Victory Drive, Lebanon
Featured items: Bring your family and friends for fun, food, fun and great shopping.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Kim Rickman, 541-259-2304, ext 1, krickman@eastlinnchristian.org
Meadow Park Holiday Bazaar
Where: Meadow Park Mobile Estates, 277 N.W. Conifer Blvd., Corvallis
Featured items: handcrafted arts and crafts and baked goods.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mennonite Village Holiday Bazaar
Where: Mennonite Village Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. S.E., Albany
Featured items: homemade cinnamon rolls, clam chowder bread bowls on Friday and chili with cornbread on Saturday.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
St. Alban’s Annual Holiday House Bazaar
Where: 1730 Hill St. S.E., Albany.
Featured items: holiday crafts, gifts and décor, home baked goodies, gift baskets.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; luncheon served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 3-4
16th Annual Independence Airpark Arts & Craft6s Faire
Where: 744 Stearman St., Independence
Featured items: Very talented 20 local artists, only handmade items, great for holiday gifts.
Hours: Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Info: Amber Krummel, 503-838-4266, hakrumm@aol.com
Nov. 8-10
Gentle House Holiday Bazaar
Where: 855 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth (on WOU campus)
Featured items: Holiday, home décor, gifts and food
Hours: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info: Amanda Davis, 503-917-1419
Nov. 9-10
Oregon Christian Convention’s Country Mouse Holiday Market
Where: 5605 Jubilee Dr. SE, Turner (Historic Turner Tabernacle & Pioneer Hall)
Featured items: Handcrafted and locally produced items, enjoy lunch at the “Country Mouse” Café.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s 74th Annual Arts & Crafts Bazaar
Where: Eighth and Ellsworth, (Hwy 20) Albany
Featured items: 60 arts and crafts vendors, soups, pies, fudge and lots of homemade baked goods
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Info: 541-926-1449, StMarysBazaar@comcast.net
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany
Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 8-11
Homespun Gift Company Old Fashioned Christmas Store
Where: Riverside Community Hall, 35283 Riverside Drive S.W., Albany.
Featured items: home décor and holiday
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
Nov. 10
15th Annual Alpine Holiday Festival
Where: Monroe Grade School, 600 Dragon Drive, Monroe
Featured items: 35-40 vendors, entertainment & music all day, food and pie bar.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Christ Community Lutheran Church
Where: 320 Market St., Lebanon
Featured items: Baked goods, handmade items, Christmas room, luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hours: Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more info: Jon Brett, 541-401-4755
Doll, Toy & Bear Show and Sale
Where: Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW 9th, Corvallis
Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission: $6.00; Children 10 and under free
Holiday Bazaar
Where: Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath
Featured items: gift baskets, cookie sale, and homemade crafts
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Peedee Women’s Club Annual Craft Fair
Where: 12491 Kings Valley Hwy, Peedee
Featured items: Homemade soup and pie lunch, candy, baked goods, craft tables.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 10-11
Garland Nursery’s Holiday Open House
Where: Garland Nursery, 5470 N.E. Highway 20, Corvallis
Featured items: Enter to win door prizes.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with wine tasting on Sunday 12 noon to 3 p.m.
Nov. 15, 16, 17
Christmas in the Barn
Where: 29722 Roberts Road, Shedd
Featured items: Antiques, French/vintage inspired home and garden décor, fresh greens and wreaths, and baked goods.
Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 16-17
Oregon Christian Convention’s Country Mouse Holiday Market
Where: 5605 Jubilee Dr. SE, Turner (Historic Turner Tabernacle & Pioneer Hall)
Featured items: Handcrafted and locally produced items, enjoy lunch at the “Country Mouse” Café.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Samaritan Village Christmas Faire
Where: 285 N.W. 35th St., Corvallis (off Harrison Boulevard)
Featured items: home baked goods, homemade items, holiday décor and gifts, raffle.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 51 Bazaar
Where: 480 Main Street, Lebanon
Featured items: Wooden objects, baked goods, handmade fabric and knit
Hours: Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Info: Connie Blair, 541-258-3304
A Handcrafted Christmas
Where: Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Sweet Home
Featured items: Stained and fused glass, wood crafts and gifts, beautiful handcrafted gifts.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (both days)
Info: Sharon Wall, 541-401-0531, tswall@reagan.com
Nov. 17
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Bazaar
Where: 1910 SE 34th Ave, Albany
Featured items: Homemade crafts, soup, bread, pie lunch for purchase, variety of vendors.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Meghan Hess, 541-926-4875, office@goodshepherdalbany.org
HP Bazaar
Where: Elks Lodge, 1400 N.W. Ninth St., Corvallis
Featured items: hand quilted items, jewelry, Tupperware.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Irene Filipponi, 541-360-4973, Irene.filipponi@hp.com
Kings Circle Holiday Bazaar
Where: 2110 N.W. Circle Blvd., Corvallis
Featured items: handmade and unique gifts, home business vendors, breakfast and lunch items for sale, door prizes and a grand prize giveaway.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Karen Bell, 541-757-9080, info@kingscircle.church
Santiam Place Event Hall
Where: 139 Main Street, Lebanon
Featured items: Visit local crafters for handmade items, products and services from home based businesses, visit other craft bazaars in town.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Sally Skaggs, 541-259-4255, www.santiamplace.com
Holy Cross Lutheran Mission Harvest Bazaar
Where: 2515 Queen Ave. S.E., Albany
Featured items: beautiful quilts, creative crafts, yummy goodies, white elephant and a soup and dessert luncheon.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
North Albany Community Church 4th Annual Christmas Bazaar
Where: 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive, Albany
Featured items: Over 85 booths. Bake sale and raffle with over 85 prizes. Enormous bake sale with delicious holiday treats.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Amy Ruiz, 541-926-5291, amyru13@hotmail.com.
Peoria Road Farm Market 5th Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar
Where: 33269 Peoria Road, Corvallis
Featured items: Holiday décor, Boy Scout wreaths, candles, knitted and hand sewn apparel, jewelry, food, candy, and more
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SAHS 2nd Annual Wrestling Team Bazaar
Where: SAHS Commons
Featured items: handmade items, home based businesses, amazing treats and snacks.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Jessi Richmond, 541-905-2685, jessi.richmond@albany.k12.or.us.
St. Bernard’s Bake Sale & Craft Bazaar
Where: 38810 NW Cherry Street in Scio
Featured items: pies, nuts, homemade bread & rolls and cookies..
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Vintage Roost, LLC
Where: 935 NW Scenic Dr, Albany
Featured items: Handmade gifts, antiques/collectibles, baked goods, fresh greens.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info: Debbie Williams, 541-990-4191, vintageroost@comcast.net
Nov. 17, 18
Immanuel Lutheran Church Bazaar
Where: 154 Madison St. SE, Albany
Featured items: luncheon, quilts, baked goods.
Event hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: 541-926-3495
CDA Holiday Bazaar
Where: Upper Social Hall, St. Mary’s Church; 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis
Featured items: Hand-crafted gifts and décor, country store, baked goods.
Hours: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 24
Monmouth Senior Center Holiday Bazaar
Where: 180 Warren Street S., Monmouth
Featured items: Lovingly handmade gifts, sewn, crocheted and paper crafts, delicious holiday cookies, & other treats
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Nov. 26 — Dec. 24
Corvallis Lions Club’s Annual See’s Candies Sale
Where: Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW 9th St. Corvallis
Featured items: See’s candies! Assorted chocolates, gift boxes, pops, truffles, caramels, etc.
Hours: Mon. — Sat. 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 — 5 p.m.
Nov. 29 — Dec. 1
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany
Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 30
Assistance League’s Winter’s Eve Corvallis
Where: Downtown Corvallis on Madison
Featured items: Shopping discounts, fabulous silent auction, Assistance League specialty packaged food mixes.
Hours: 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Info: 541-757-1978; corvallisal@comcast.net
Dec. 1
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Craft Sale
Where: 2605 NW 13th (corner of 13th and Walnut) Corvallis
Featured items: Hand-crafted fabric, wood, wicker, jewelry, and chocolate gifts.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
10th Annual Jefferson Holiday Bazaar
Where: Jefferson High School, 2200 Talbot Road, Jefferson
Featured items: Over 35 vendors & home crafters, lite lunch will be available for purchase.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Park Place Quilters
Where: 2595 NE Jack London, Corvallis.
Featured items: Quilt raffle, local vendors and crafters.
Hours: 3 to 6 p.m.
Info: Linda Elder, 541-754-5808, lelder@regency.pacific.com
St. Anne Orthodox Church Russian Christmas Faire
Where: Lewisburg Hall; 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis
Featured items: crafts, jellies/jams, homemade baked goods, candy, serving borscht and tea.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Rev. Stephen Soot, 541-745-6982
Dec. 6-8
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany
Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 6-7
Morning Star Grange #331 Holiday Crafts Bazaar
Where: 38794 Morning Star Road N.E., Millersburg
Featured items: baked goods, handmade items, seasonal products.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
Info: Sandy Decker, 541-926-3646/541-905-4070, dshdeck@aol.com
Dec. 13-15
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany
Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dec. 15
Holiday Fair
Where: Unitarian Fellowship. 2945 NW Circle, Corvallis
Featured items: Vendors, greenery, baked goods.
Hours: TBA. Please visit our website at earlnewmanprints.com