Nov. 1-4

Homespun Gift Company Old Fashioned Christmas Store

Where: Riverside Community Hall, 35283 Riverside Drive S.W., Albany.

Featured items: home décor and holiday

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Blackberry Junction’s Holiday Show

Where: 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany

Featured items: vintage treasures, décor, jewelry and more.

Hours: Presale night Nov. 1, 4 to 8 p.m. $15.00 at the door; Nov. 2-3 10 a.m.to 7 p.m., Nov. 4 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.

Nov. 2-3

The Old Bates Berry Farm Barn Holiday Show

Where: 38021 Weirich Drive, Lebanon.

Featured items: handcrafted gifts, candles, holiday décor and more…

Hours: Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Info: Lori Henderson, 541-259-5504, mamasig51@yahoo.com

River Center Holiday Craft & Gift Fair

Where: River Center, 3000 S. Santiam Hwy (Next to Wilco)

Featured items: Free, Door prizes, large well-established sale with lots of variety.

Hours: Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nov. 3

The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country

Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany

Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Linn Christian Bazaar & Flea Market

Where: 36883 Victory Drive, Lebanon

Featured items: Bring your family and friends for fun, food, fun and great shopping.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Kim Rickman, 541-259-2304, ext 1, krickman@eastlinnchristian.org

Meadow Park Holiday Bazaar

Where: Meadow Park Mobile Estates, 277 N.W. Conifer Blvd., Corvallis

Featured items: handcrafted arts and crafts and baked goods.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mennonite Village Holiday Bazaar

Where: Mennonite Village Lakeside Center, 2180 54th Ave. S.E., Albany

Featured items: homemade cinnamon rolls, clam chowder bread bowls on Friday and chili with cornbread on Saturday.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

St. Alban’s Annual Holiday House Bazaar

Where: 1730 Hill St. S.E., Albany.

Featured items: holiday crafts, gifts and décor, home baked goodies, gift baskets.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; luncheon served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 3-4

16th Annual Independence Airpark Arts & Craft6s Faire

Where: 744 Stearman St., Independence

Featured items: Very talented 20 local artists, only handmade items, great for holiday gifts.

Hours: Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Info: Amber Krummel, 503-838-4266, hakrumm@aol.com

Nov. 8-10

Gentle House Holiday Bazaar

Where: 855 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth (on WOU campus)

Featured items: Holiday, home décor, gifts and food

Hours: Thursday and Friday 10 a.m to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: Amanda Davis, 503-917-1419

Nov. 9-10

Oregon Christian Convention’s Country Mouse Holiday Market

Where: 5605 Jubilee Dr. SE, Turner (Historic Turner Tabernacle & Pioneer Hall)

Featured items: Handcrafted and locally produced items, enjoy lunch at the “Country Mouse” Café.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s 74th Annual Arts & Crafts Bazaar

Where: Eighth and Ellsworth, (Hwy 20) Albany

Featured items: 60 arts and crafts vendors, soups, pies, fudge and lots of homemade baked goods

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Info: 541-926-1449, StMarysBazaar@comcast.net

The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country

Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany

Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 8-11

Homespun Gift Company Old Fashioned Christmas Store

Where: Riverside Community Hall, 35283 Riverside Drive S.W., Albany.

Featured items: home décor and holiday

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Nov. 10

15th Annual Alpine Holiday Festival

Where: Monroe Grade School, 600 Dragon Drive, Monroe

Featured items: 35-40 vendors, entertainment & music all day, food and pie bar.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christ Community Lutheran Church

Where: 320 Market St., Lebanon

Featured items: Baked goods, handmade items, Christmas room, luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hours: Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more info: Jon Brett, 541-401-4755

Doll, Toy & Bear Show and Sale

Where: Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW 9th, Corvallis

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: $6.00; Children 10 and under free

Holiday Bazaar

Where: Peace Lutheran Church, 2540 Applegate St., Philomath

Featured items: gift baskets, cookie sale, and homemade crafts

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Peedee Women’s Club Annual Craft Fair

Where: 12491 Kings Valley Hwy, Peedee

Featured items: Homemade soup and pie lunch, candy, baked goods, craft tables.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 10-11

Garland Nursery’s Holiday Open House

Where: Garland Nursery, 5470 N.E. Highway 20, Corvallis

Featured items: Enter to win door prizes.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with wine tasting on Sunday 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Nov. 15, 16, 17

Christmas in the Barn

Where: 29722 Roberts Road, Shedd

Featured items: Antiques, French/vintage inspired home and garden décor, fresh greens and wreaths, and baked goods.

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 16-17

Oregon Christian Convention’s Country Mouse Holiday Market

Where: 5605 Jubilee Dr. SE, Turner (Historic Turner Tabernacle & Pioneer Hall)

Featured items: Handcrafted and locally produced items, enjoy lunch at the “Country Mouse” Café.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Samaritan Village Christmas Faire

Where: 285 N.W. 35th St., Corvallis (off Harrison Boulevard)

Featured items: home baked goods, homemade items, holiday décor and gifts, raffle.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 51 Bazaar

Where: 480 Main Street, Lebanon

Featured items: Wooden objects, baked goods, handmade fabric and knit

Hours: Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Info: Connie Blair, 541-258-3304

A Handcrafted Christmas

Where: Sweet Home Senior Center, 880 18th Ave. Sweet Home

Featured items: Stained and fused glass, wood crafts and gifts, beautiful handcrafted gifts.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (both days)

Info: Sharon Wall, 541-401-0531, tswall@reagan.com

Nov. 17

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Bazaar

Where: 1910 SE 34th Ave, Albany

Featured items: Homemade crafts, soup, bread, pie lunch for purchase, variety of vendors.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Meghan Hess, 541-926-4875, office@goodshepherdalbany.org

HP Bazaar

Where: Elks Lodge, 1400 N.W. Ninth St., Corvallis

Featured items: hand quilted items, jewelry, Tupperware.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Irene Filipponi, 541-360-4973, Irene.filipponi@hp.com

Kings Circle Holiday Bazaar

Where: 2110 N.W. Circle Blvd., Corvallis

Featured items: handmade and unique gifts, home business vendors, breakfast and lunch items for sale, door prizes and a grand prize giveaway.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Karen Bell, 541-757-9080, info@kingscircle.church

Santiam Place Event Hall

Where: 139 Main Street, Lebanon

Featured items: Visit local crafters for handmade items, products and services from home based businesses, visit other craft bazaars in town.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Sally Skaggs, 541-259-4255, www.santiamplace.com

Holy Cross Lutheran Mission Harvest Bazaar

Where: 2515 Queen Ave. S.E., Albany

Featured items: beautiful quilts, creative crafts, yummy goodies, white elephant and a soup and dessert luncheon.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

North Albany Community Church 4th Annual Christmas Bazaar

Where: 1273 West Thornton Lake Drive, Albany

Featured items: Over 85 booths. Bake sale and raffle with over 85 prizes. Enormous bake sale with delicious holiday treats.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Amy Ruiz, 541-926-5291, amyru13@hotmail.com.

Peoria Road Farm Market 5th Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar

Where: 33269 Peoria Road, Corvallis

Featured items: Holiday décor, Boy Scout wreaths, candles, knitted and hand sewn apparel, jewelry, food, candy, and more

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SAHS 2nd Annual Wrestling Team Bazaar

Where: SAHS Commons

Featured items: handmade items, home based businesses, amazing treats and snacks.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Jessi Richmond, 541-905-2685, jessi.richmond@albany.k12.or.us.

St. Bernard’s Bake Sale & Craft Bazaar

Where: 38810 NW Cherry Street in Scio

Featured items: pies, nuts, homemade bread & rolls and cookies..

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Vintage Roost, LLC

Where: 935 NW Scenic Dr, Albany

Featured items: Handmade gifts, antiques/collectibles, baked goods, fresh greens.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Info: Debbie Williams, 541-990-4191, vintageroost@comcast.net

Nov. 17, 18

Immanuel Lutheran Church Bazaar

Where: 154 Madison St. SE, Albany

Featured items: luncheon, quilts, baked goods.

Event hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: 541-926-3495

CDA Holiday Bazaar

Where: Upper Social Hall, St. Mary’s Church; 501 NW 25th St., Corvallis

Featured items: Hand-crafted gifts and décor, country store, baked goods.

Hours: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 24

Monmouth Senior Center Holiday Bazaar

Where: 180 Warren Street S., Monmouth

Featured items: Lovingly handmade gifts, sewn, crocheted and paper crafts, delicious holiday cookies, & other treats

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nov. 26 — Dec. 24

Corvallis Lions Club’s Annual See’s Candies Sale

Where: Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW 9th St. Corvallis

Featured items: See’s candies! Assorted chocolates, gift boxes, pops, truffles, caramels, etc.

Hours: Mon. — Sat. 10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 — 5 p.m.

Nov. 29 — Dec. 1

The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country

Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany

Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 30

Assistance League’s Winter’s Eve Corvallis

Where: Downtown Corvallis on Madison

Featured items: Shopping discounts, fabulous silent auction, Assistance League specialty packaged food mixes.

Hours: 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Info: 541-757-1978; corvallisal@comcast.net

Dec. 1

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Craft Sale

Where: 2605 NW 13th (corner of 13th and Walnut) Corvallis

Featured items: Hand-crafted fabric, wood, wicker, jewelry, and chocolate gifts.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10th Annual Jefferson Holiday Bazaar

Where: Jefferson High School, 2200 Talbot Road, Jefferson

Featured items: Over 35 vendors & home crafters, lite lunch will be available for purchase.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park Place Quilters

Where: 2595 NE Jack London, Corvallis.

Featured items: Quilt raffle, local vendors and crafters.

Hours: 3 to 6 p.m.

Info: Linda Elder, 541-754-5808, lelder@regency.pacific.com

St. Anne Orthodox Church Russian Christmas Faire

Where: Lewisburg Hall; 6000 NE Elliott Circle, Corvallis

Featured items: crafts, jellies/jams, homemade baked goods, candy, serving borscht and tea.

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Info: Rev. Stephen Soot, 541-745-6982

Dec. 6-8

The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country

Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany

Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 6-7

Morning Star Grange #331 Holiday Crafts Bazaar

Where: 38794 Morning Star Road N.E., Millersburg

Featured items: baked goods, handmade items, seasonal products.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

Info: Sandy Decker, 541-926-3646/541-905-4070, dshdeck@aol.com

Dec. 13-15

The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country

Where: 33769 Red Bridge Rd., Albany

Featured items: Homemade crafts, holiday décor. Drawings.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 15

Holiday Fair

Where: Unitarian Fellowship. 2945 NW Circle, Corvallis

Featured items: Vendors, greenery, baked goods.

Hours: TBA. Please visit our website at earlnewmanprints.com

