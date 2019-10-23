Due to a production error, some date headings were missing for events listed in our 2019 Holiday Bazaar Guide. The correct dates are as follows:
Nov. 21 - 23
Christmas in the Barn
Where: 29722 Roberts Road, Shedd
Featured items: antiques, French/vintage inspired home and garden décor, fresh greens and wreaths, and baked goods.
Hours: Nov. 21 — 6 to 9 p.m.; Nov. 22-23 and 29-30 and Dec. 6-7 — 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Nov. 23
Peoria Road Farm Market 6th Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar
Where: 33269 Peoria Road, Corvallis
Featured items: holiday décor, soap, candles, knitted, crocheted and hand sewn apparel, jewelry, wood crafts, amazing handcrafted food, candy, and more
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Kings Circle 36th Annual Holiday Bazaar
Where: 2110 NW Circle Blvd., Corvallis
Featured items: handmade and home crafted items, breakfast and lunch at Sully’s Diner & bake sale. Free gift for first 200 shoppers
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Info: Karen Bell, 541-757-9080, info@kingscircle.church
The Vintage Roost, LLC
Where: 935 NW Scenic Drive, Albany
Featured items: handmade gifts, antiques/collectibles, baked goods, fresh greens.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Info: Debbie Williams, 541-990-4191, vintageroost@comcast.net
Immanuel Lutheran Church Bazaar
Where: 154 Madison St. SE, Albany
Featured items: quilted items, baked goods, and elegant treasures.
Event hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Garden Shack’s Christmas in the Country
Where: 33769 Red Bridge Road, Albany
Featured items: homemade crafts, holiday décor and home accents.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Bernard’s Bake Sale & Craft Bazaar
Where: 38810 NW Cherry St., Scio
Featured items: pies, filberts, decorated cakes, breads and candy
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Nov. 21 - 24
Blackberry Junction’s Holiday Show
Where: 3700 Knox Butte Rd. E, Albany (Linn County Fair and Expo Center)
Featured items: vintage treasures, décor, jewelry and more. Restocked daily!
Hours: Presale night Nov. 21 — 4 to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23 — 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 24 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.