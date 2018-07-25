Hill Street in Albany between Queen and 24th avenues will be closed to all traffic this week for paving work.
The city of Albany said the street will be closed July 25-30 for final paving and striping. Residents have been notified and the area will be open for emergency vehicle access only.
Traffic should use Marion and Geary streets as detours. For more information, call 541-917-7651.
