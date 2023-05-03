Lebanon jumped on host Corvallis early and Alivia Holden and Tatum Cole combined to allow one hit Wednesday in the Warriors’ 15-0 four-inning win in a Mid-Willamette Conference softball game at Will Keim Field.

Christine Berg had four hits, including two doubles, and one RBI for Lebanon. Holden and Cole each had two hits, Genevieve Osburg three RBIs and Alexis Mulligan two RBIs.

The Warriors (15-4, 9-3) scored six runs in the top of the first inning, as Corvallis starter Holland Jensen struggled with her control. Lebanon had five hits and took advantage of two walks, four wild pitches and an error by the Spartans (11-7, 7-4).

The Warriors scored three runs in each of the next three innings.

Rachel Burnett had Corvallis’ lone hit, a two-out single to center field in the second. Jensen gave up eight hits and three walks with one strikeout in her two innings.

Holden pitched 2⅓ innings, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Cole went the rest of the way, setting down the five batters she faced in order and striking out two.

Lebanon was fifth and Corvallis tied for 10th in the latest 5A coaches poll. The Warriors won their sixth straight game. The Spartans won seven of eight contests coming into Wednesday.

Both teams play again Friday, with Lebanon hosting Crescent Valley and Corvallis at Central/Kings Valley Charter in Independence.