High school awards roundup

Crescent Valley seniors Nicole Huang and Abby Smith were repeat selections to the 5A girls all-state soccer team, as voted on by the state’s coaches.

Huang, a midfielder and the Mid-Willamette Conference player of the year, and Smith, a forward, helped the Raiders reach the state championship game.

West Albany junior Haley Blaine and Crescent Valley senior defender Kareena Mathew were selected to the all-state second team.

4A

Philomath junior forward Kamilla Grimmer made the all-state first team after helping the Warriors reach the state quarterfinals.

Volleyball

Crescent Valley junior libero/defensive specialist Danielle Street was named to the 5A volleyball all-state first team by a vote of the state’s coaches.

Street helped lead the Raiders to the program’s first state title and an undefeated record against 5A competition.

CV outside hitter Isabella Jacobson and setter Kamden Mitchell, both sophomores, were selected to the all-state second team along with West Albany junior outside hitter Kendyl Arnett and West senior middle blocker/right side Tessa Zimmermann.

South Albany senior defensive specialist Karsen Angel and Crescent Valley sophomore middle blocker Taelyn Bentley were named to the honorable mention.

Crescent Valley’s Troy Shorey is the 5A coach of the year.

There were no area players on the 4A volleyball all-state teams.

Boys soccer

Two West Albany juniors were named to the 5A boys soccer all-state first team by a vote of the state’s coaches after helping the Bulldogs reach the 5A championship game this fall.

Midfielder Henry Catlin and defender Devin LaCasse-Tran were on a West team that won the first playoff game in program history then won twice more before falling to Mid-Willamette Conference rival McKay in the state title game.

Corvallis junior Ryan John made the all-state second team.

4A

Philomath forward Mateo Candanoza and goalkeeper Teddy Benbow, both seniors, were selected to the all-state first team. Warriors senior Seth Arthurs made the second team.