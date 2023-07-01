Recent research from a variety of sources highlights a number of important health disparities between American males and females. Here are some examples: 

■ Men and boys continue to die in greater numbers from 12 of the 15 leading causes of death, including COVID-19, heart disease, lung cancer, diabetes kidney and liver diseases, and accidents. Women lead in stroke, hypertension and Alzheimer's disease. 

■"The single biggest predictor of poor health and premature death in the U.S. is being male," says Dr. Sal Giorgianni, co-founder of Healthy Men Inc. "This is due to many factors, including the glaring lack of a national strategy or an adequately funded and staffed federal office of men's health to address the continuing decline in male health and wellness, the inherent unfriendliness of the health care system to males, insufficient funding for male health issues and a disturbing lack of male-focused outreach, advertising and education about health and wellness."

■ How unfriendly is the health care system to males? According to a recent survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic, it's so unappealing that 72% of men surveyed said they would rather clean the bathroom or mow the lawn than go to a medical visit.

■ From 2001 to 2020, cancer death rates decreased more among males than females, but more males than females are still dying of cancer (170.3 deaths per 100,000 population for men versus 124.5 deaths per 100,000 for women, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). In 2020, men died in greater numbers from the top three fatal cancers: lung, colorectal and pancreatic. 

■ Again, part of the problem is a lack of funding — particularly at the federal level — for male-specific health issues. For example, while the National Institutes of Health's annual budget includes a line item for women's health research, which is appropriate and important, there is no such line item for men's health. And while there are currently at least five fully funded and staffed offices of women's health within the federal government, the only one for men's health — the Office of Indian Men's Health — was created in 2010 but to this day remains unstaffed and has a budget of $0.

■ According to CDC data, the suicide rate for males was three to 4½ times the rate for females from 2001 to 2021, and suicide is the ninth-leading cause of death for males. Males were also less likely than females to have received mental health services or a diagnosis before killing themselves, according to research published in Frontiers in Public Health in 2021. 

■"The tragic disparity in suicide rates for men is the direct result of poor male-focused mental health screening tools," says Giorgianni. "In addition, few if any clinicians and community leaders are receiving adequate training to identify, interrupt, triage and manage mental health issues in boys and men."

■ Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in the United States among men. One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. In 2019, 224,733 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer, and 31,636 men died from it.