Why flu cases may rise this year and how to stave that off in the mid-Willamette Valley

Over the last few years practices to help contain the spread of COVID-19 have also protected against the flu.

However, with pandemic guidelines, relaxed, and less mask-wearing, the flu is expected to make a big comeback, according to a news release this week from Samaritan Health.

Samaritan is holding vaccine drive-thru events in Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home to curb the flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone ages 6 months and older receive a flu vaccination. It is especially important for at-risk groups.

“People at higher risk include those who work in health care, have a chronic health condition or are over age 65, but everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated,” according to the press release.

This fall, drive-thru vaccination events will be held for Samaritan patients.

If you had any visit with a Samaritan health care provider, either a clinic, hospital or lab imaging test and have a Samaritan health record, you are eligible to receive the flu vaccine at one of the drive-up events below.

If you do not meet the eligibility requirements, other flu vaccination opportunities may be found by calling 211 or visiting vaccinefinder.org.

Albany – 400 Hickory St. NW

8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 8

8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Nov. 5

Lebanon – 35 Mullins Drive, next to Samaritan Urgent Care

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Sweet Home – 679 Main St.

1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19