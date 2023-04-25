Two Albany pharmacy outlets are closing their doors early next month, forcing patients to pick up their prescriptions elsewhere.

Medicap locations — at 1333 Clay St., SE and 621 NW Hickory St. in North Albany — will close their doors by May 2 and May 4, respectively, transferring thousands of patients to Safeway pharmacy.

Closing up

The decision to close was made with a heavy heart, owner Jennifer Garrison said.

“It was a tough decision, but at the end of the day, we couldn’t do it,” she said of dwindling profits.

Inside Medicap's main pharmacy, the shelves are already bare. The formerly featured goods have been sold back to the manufacturers, she said.

There are still rows of over-the-counter medications behind her as she shuffles through patient prescriptions on her computer. But whatever is left over will be sold to Safeway, she said.

Garrison first considered closing at the beginning of this year but didn’t make the final decision until about a month ago, she said.

Before she owned the stores that are part of a franchise, her parents owned the main location in the '90s, she said.

But in the last 10 years, business is not what it used to be — not the number of patients but the operations. Reimbursements for medications are low, and insurance companies aren’t covering the cost of medications, Garrison said.

The pharmacy has had to pay increasing fees associated with insurance plans, she said.

The final “cherry on top” is Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax, which is based on sales rather than profits. Pharmacies have high revenues, but after subtracting the high costs of drugs, profits are lower, Garrison said.

Broader trend

The shuttering of pharmacies fits into a larger trend. In 2021, Oregon lost nearly 60 pharmacies when Bi-Mart closed its pharmacies. That decision left thousands of Oregonians with prescriptions that needed to be transferred elsewhere.

Garrison remembers absorbing the patients for the Bi-Mart closure, she said.

“It increases work for the other pharmacies,” she said.

In Albany, Bi-Mart closed and transferred prescriptions to Walgreens unless patients requested a different pharmacy.

Now the thousands of patients the Albany Medicap locations serve will be transferred to Safeway 1990, at 14th Ave. SE, unless they request otherwise.

Patients

For North Albany resident Grace Peterson, the news arrived with disappointment.

“We live in North Albany and it was really convenient," she said of the pharmacy inside the IGA market.

Only open a few years, the pharmacy had fewer lines and a “small town” feel, she said.

Peterson learned she would no longer be getting her prescription filled at Medicap through a community member’s Facebook post.

She said she doesn’t want to be transferred to Safeway because she doesn’t shop there. She's likely to request a transfer to a different pharmacy, she said.

Among the other options in town are Costco, Samaritan, Walgreens and Fred Meyer.

Patients who are on the Oregon Health Plan should be accepted at other pharmacies around town, Garrison said. Most serve OHP patients.

Lately, Garrison has been fielding a lot of calls from patients asking about the closure, she said.

Notices were posted on the webpage, on flyers and set up on the pharmacy’s voicemail. Patients should expect to get something in the mail from Safeway, she said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Although Garrison is closing up shop, you’ll still see her around, she said. She and some others from Medicap will be staffed at Safeway, she said.

“It’s been a privilege to be here, so it’s sad, and it’s bittersweet,” she said. “I like the relationship with patients. That’s why I do what I do.”