As nurses fled the field during the pandemic, the health care industry turned to travel nurses in droves to keep up with staffing shortages; and despite lower COVID-19 hospitalization rates, local health care officials don’t see that practice changing anytime soon.

Travel nurses, or contract nurses, are temporary hired nurses that have more flexible schedules and higher pay, often traveling to communities for a few months at a time.

“The nursing shortage has been taking shape for some time, and the pandemic just accelerated it," CEO of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Laura Hennum said. "And that has elevated the role of travel nurses."

Travelers

Francisco Figueroa is used to packing up his life and moving. Since the start of the pandemic, he has been stationed in Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, and now Corvallis.

He stays anywhere from three months to a year, and is used to not taking much with him, he said. All he really needs is whatever fits in his car: some clothes, kitchenware and his snowboard.

Sometimes he is in a hotel or an Airbnb, or he finds a short-term living arrangement on a site where fellow nursing travelers share opportunities.

Originally from Texas, Figueroa became a travel nurse during the pandemic. He was enticed by the pay and the ability to experience new places and cultures, he said.

It didn’t require any different degree, just a change in lifestyle.

“It's the same job as any nurse but with quadruple the pay,” Figueroa said.

Going from place to place can feel like jumping into the deep end, he said. With one to two days of training, travel nurses don’t have much time to learn the rules and policies of individual hospitals.

It calls for being quick and adaptive, he said. But also allows you to get close to the team.

At the height of the pandemic, the pay was inflated, drawing many into travel nursing. It has since tapered off.

Even with the downward trend, Figueroa said it's still sustainable. He is still making more as a traveler.

For some, the higher pay and flexible schedule were enticing incentives. Meanwhile their noncontracted counterparts burnt out.

Battling burnout

Armenda Hayes watched the team of nurses with whom she worked shrink during the pandemic. Some left the profession and others took time off when their own families were sick with COVID-19. The result: staffing shortages.

Shifts became longer and more grueling. Working as a psych nurse, patients became more violent and difficult to manage, the Albany resident said.

“I was definitely burned out. I am getting old and beat up by patients,” Hayes said.

During those times, she said, she practiced self-care. For her, that meant stripping the bed each morning, so that at night she could crawl under crisp clean sheets and recharge.

She also relied more heavily on her team, understaffed as it was. Although she was happy to have travelers fill in the gaps, sometimes it was difficult for them to build rapport with patients, an ability vital in the psych unit, she said.

Hayes saw many colleagues leaving their positions to be travel nurses because they viewed the higher pay as an easier path to pay back their educational loans, she said.

Some quit all together because of burnout. And even she ended up leaving because of her own medical issues, she said.

A report by Oregon State University confirms Hayes' observations. The 111-page report discusses how the health care sector saw significant job losses during the first two years of the pandemic and makes recommendations going forward.

“We weren’t surprised. Health care burnout has been a long-standing issue," said lead author Tao Li, an assistant professor in OSU’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences, "but we didn't expect it to be that high.”

More than 60% of physicians reported manifestations of burnout in 2021 compared with 38% in 2020.

In another survey, more than 80% of nurses reported stress, with the highest numbers found among those who provide long-term care and home health/hospice, and who work in hospital settings. Over 60% reported anxiety, exhaustion, burnout and being overwhelmed and undervalued.

A national study surveyed 50,000-plus registered nurses and found that among those who left the profession, more than 30% reported burnout as a reason, the report stated.

The strain on health care workers was even more damaging in rural areas, Li said.

As it is, health care access in rural areas already is far and few between. But add in shortages, and staff were put under severe stress in their attempt to care for a large number of community members with limited resources.

The wellbeing of all health care providers is interconnected, Li said. The hospital is a system, and if one person is gone, that strain is felt by those who have to do more heavy lifting in their absence.

Still necessary?

“There are nearly 3 million nurses in the country, and that’s not enough,” Good Sam's Hennum said.

While there may no longer be emergency deployments, she doesn’t see travelers leaving anytime soon.

Before the pandemic, Jessi Grinstead, who works as a registered nurse at Samaritan, recalls seeing one or two travelers employed every once in a while. During the height of the pandemic, there were as many as 23 employed.

At the time of a recent interview, there were about a dozen travel nurses at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Until recently, the Federal Emergency Management Agency provided funding for travel nurses. Now, the burden will fall on the hospitals to foot the bill, Hennum said.

Over the past four years, the cost of paying agencies that contract travel nurses and other ancillary departments has increased by 528%, said Hennum. The pandemic is the root of these increases, totaling more than $100 million spent.

Still, travel nursing isn’t going away. There was a nursing shortage before the pandemic, and likely there will still be one after, she said.

For one thing, health care providers need to address all those who avoided going to the doctor during the pandemic's height, Hennum said. Researchers are still trying to measure how diagnoses changed during the pandemic.

Also still unknown is the extent of chronic conditions and future diagnoses stemming from coronavirus, Hennum said.

Then there's pure demographics. The baby boomer generation is getting older, she added. The aging dilemma cuts both ways. On one hand, you have nurses who are retiring, and then you have more people who need care as they get older, she said.

So no, Hennum doesn’t see the shortages going away soon — or the need for travel nurses.

Retaining staff

Looking at the gaps, Li said more can be done to recruit and retain health care workers. But it looks different, depending on the culture of that community, he said.

Creating a supportive environment is important, he said.

Health care workers need greater structural support, such as more flexibility in scheduling, more available and affordable child care, and a reduction in administrative paperwork, the report found.

Looking forward, Hennum hopes a commitment to full-time, noncontract nursing will make a comeback.

“I hope people see the value of committing to the community," she said.

