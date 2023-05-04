A lack of affordable housing has created difficulties filling some entry-level positions in Samaritan hospitals. Because of this challenge, a new training program is being launched to entice workers to be phlebotomists, a position that is often difficult to fill.

Phlebotomy job openings now are being posted with a note that no experience is needed and that all required training to become a registered phlebotomist will be paid for by Samaritan after a successful hiring process, according to a Monday, May 2 news release.

Phlebotomy involves drawing blood from the patient for testing in the medical laboratory. Testing blood is an important tool for diagnosing medical conditions.

The goal of the “learn while you earn” model is to get local residents to take advantage of the opportunity. Both internal and external applicants are encouraged, according to the release.

Those who are newly hired for the position will travel to Beaverton for nine hours of training over three days, followed by the registration examination. This will be done without cost to the new hires, who will be paid for their time and be reimbursed for mileage.

“This training can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $5,000 so this is a valuable incentive,” Dallas Hull, manager of the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital laboratory, said in a statement. “Our hope is to recruit from the local population, eliminating one obstacle to hiring — newly hired employees relocating from out of the area who are then unable to find a home in their new community.”

Open positions can be searched online at samhealth.org/Jobs.