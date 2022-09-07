 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oregon expands monkeypox reporting to include sexual orientation

Now should I worry about monkeypox? Our medical analyst explains

This illustration shows monkeypox virus particles, which are composed of a DNA genome surrounded by a protein coat and lipid envelope.

 KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/AP

The Oregon Health Authority is expanding its public reporting on monkeypox  to include sexual orientation, gender identity, and will offer more details about race and ethnicity demographics of people who contract the disease.

This change marks monkeypox, also known as hMPXV, as the the first communicable disease outbreak for which OHA is publicly reporting sexual orientation or gender identity data, according to a Wednesday, Sept. 9 news release. The agency is also expanding race and ethnicity data.

The data will be reported each month on OHA’s monkeypox website.

The effort comes from a push to achieve health equity, which will help health officials identify and address health disparities and support data justice in communities most affected by health disparities, according to the OHA news release.

In 2018, OHA’s Equity and Inclusion Division created the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Data Collection Committee. The group consists of internal and external stakeholders who interact with the LGBTQ+ community and health systems, many of whom identify as LGBTQ+ themselves.

When the Oregon Legislature passed House Bill 3159 in 2021, OHA began drafting and adding sexual orientation or gender identity questions to the current data collection standards.

“While the narrative of monkeypox in the United States has centered on cisgender gay men as the population most affected by the virus, this narrative does not reflect the full spectrum of people who have been affected by monkeypox," Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said in a news release.

The (sexual orientation or gender identity data) will help illuminate the experiences of people with other gender identities and sexual orientations in the Oregon outbreak of monkeypox," he said.

