New COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Oregon — for some

For those who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus, a vaccine that uses the same technology as flu shots will soon be available in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority has decided to make the new Novavax vaccine available only to those whose COVID-19 vaccination cards are blank.

The vaccine, which uses “protein technology,” will be available in Oregon in the coming week, Health Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said in an OHA media briefing on Wednesday July 20.

The technology has been around for more than 30 years and has been used in previous vaccines to prevent influenza, whooping cough and hepatitis B.

The vaccine is 90% effective against coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and was tested in settings with multiple variants in circulation according to the World Health Organization.

For now, health officials want to reserve the new vaccine for Oregonians who have not yet been inoculated.

The familiar nature of its technology “could help individuals reluctant to get vaccines,” Sidelinger said.

Those 18 or older who have not yet received any vaccines are eligible Novavax vaccine. Adults who have had COVID-19 in the past are still eligible, though it is recommended that they wait three months after the illness has subsided.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

News of Oregon’s rollout comes after Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, endorsed Novavax on Tuesday, July 20.

The two -dose vaccine works by introducing “harmless proteins” and an ingredient called adjuvant that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future, according to the CDC’s news release.

“Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available in the coming weeks, is an important tool in the pandemic and provides a more familiar type of COVID-19 vaccine technology for adults,” Walensky said in the release.

As of Wednesday, 84.5% of Oregonians had received one dose of vaccination. But less than half, 47.3% have received a booster according to data from the OHA.

“Even with new variants, COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing significant disease and likelihood of dying,” Sidelinger said.