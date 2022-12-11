Mid-Willamette ER wait times are long. Really long.

Mid-Willamette valley emergency room wait times have skyrocketed under the pressure of a respiratory virus surge and staffing shortages.

Gov. Kate Brown last week extended last month's state of emergency as respiratory illnesses continue to strain the state’s hospital systems.

In the last 60 days, Good Samaritan hospitals have seen an uptick in emergency room wait times. The health care provider offered these numbers:

The average wait time in Albany has gone up by 40%, Lebanon by 35%, while the average wait time in Corvallis has seen a 14% increase.

And mid-Willamette valley locals are feeling the effects.

Waiting for care

When Karen McDuffie and her husband, Patrick McDuffie, came to the Albany General Hospital emergency room earlier this month, after signs of internal bleeding and concerns of low blood pressure, they didn’t expect the trip to be a 12-hour visit.

Karen McDuffie didn’t have her vitals checked until four hours into her wait and wasn’t able to see a doctor until the 9th hour.

Patrick McDuffie said he was never given a wait time estimate — even when he asked for one.

Karen McDuffie described the waiting room in a state of nervousness and desperation. Children were crying and people were “staring hopelessly around,” she said.

“Everybody was tense,” she said.

In what appeared as frustration, some patients gave up waiting, Patrick McDuffie said.

“I saw people in their late 70s early 80s in wheelchairs, giving up after eight hours,” he said.

Then, after arriving home, the lab results Karen McDuffie received were not hers, she said.

Patrick McDuffie wanted to add that he had no complaints with staff, and said he had positive experiences in the past with the Albany ER.

More patients, less staff

In the last few months, Good Samaritan has seen more patients in the emergency department, said Vice President of Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Tim Eixenberger.

In the last two months, there has been about a 20% increase in emergency department patients in Corvallis and Lebanon and 15.5% in Albany, according to data provided by a Samaritan Health Services spokesperson.

The highest number of patients in a 24-hour period was 129 on Sunday, Nov. 27 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Eixenberger said many people are coming in with respiratory illnesses, like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus — a “triple viral threat,” he said.

There aren’t enough beds and staff to keep up with the growing need. Complicating (and clogging) the situation is the fact that Samaritan gets a lot of transfers from throughout the region, he said.

Part of the reason behind the staff and bed shortages has to do with attrition in the health care industry, Eixenberger said. Many people are reaching retiring age, and the pandemic added a lot of stress that prompted some workers to exit the industry.

“There was a shortage of health care workers before the pandemic, but the pandemic has exacerbated the situation,” he said.

'Stress through the roof'

For those working in the emergency room, it's a very stressful time, agreed Brandee Smith, a phlebotomist at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.

Being the only phlebotomist on the night shift can be exhausting, she said.

“My stress is through the roof,” Smith said.

The influx of emergency department patients requires creative accommodations, Smith said. Sometimes the waiting rooms get so full that patients have to wait in different rooms of the hospital. It's been happening more lately, she added.

Patient rooms in the emergency department have also been “doubling up” by dividing the room with a curtain to accommodate more people, she said.

Government intervention

The trend has not gone unnoticed in Salem.

In light of the extension of Gov. Brown’s state of emergency, Oregon Health Authority officials said they are working closely with Brown to provide staffing relief for Oregon’s strained hospitals.

“We expect more than 100 contract nurses and respiratory therapists to be in place in the next week,” deputy state officer and state epidemiologist at OHA Dean Sidelinger said in a Thursday media briefing.

What you can do

Smith said one way people can help is by making sure they are only in the ER when it is truly an emergency.

Utilizing primary care physicians and the urgent care is one way to relieve the stress the emergency department is facing right now, Eixenberger agreed.

The ER tends to be the busiest between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m., Eixenberger said. If possible, visiting outside this time could also alleviate wait times.

He also recommends staying up to date with vaccinations. Masking when in community settings also can help stop the spread of illnesses that are dominating the hospitals right now.

OHA echoed a similar sentiment.

“More people wearing masks will slow the spread of diseases, protect children and help keep hospital beds available for people who need them,” Sidelinger said.