Oregon has lifted one of the last remaining COVID-19 rules, dropping the mask mandate in hospitals and other health care settings.

Hospitals and clinics throughout the mid-Willamette valley are following suit.

Last month, state health officials announced the requirement for patients, workers and visitors would be lifted, starting April 3. Washington state also announced it would be lifting its mandate that same day.

For some, the news would be received with joy, while for others who may be immunocompromised, lifting the mandate comes with anxiety, state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger acknowledged at a March media briefing.

The mandate has been in place since August 2021, requiring workers in hospitals, mobile clinics, ambulances, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices, school-based health centers and counseling offices to wear masks.

The decision to remove the requirement came after data collected by Oregon Health Authority showed lower rates of respiratory illnesses which peaked in the fall.

The decision did not preclude health care providers from creating their own policies. As of last month, officials in private health care settings had not yet decided how they would approach the news.

Now, new policies have taken shape.

At the Corvallis Clinic, the mask mandate will be lifted, but patients can request their providers wear masks, according to CEO James Kaech.

“We wanted to put patient safety first and respect those who are immunocompromised,” he said.

Patients can request their providers be masked when they check in and let them know ahead of time the appointment, Kaech said.

Patients also can request their health care team wear masks at Samaritan Health Services.

At Samaritan, masks will no longer be required in most health care settings, the provider announced. That means masks aren’t required beyond surgical rooms or in rooms where patients have an infectious disease.

To uphold patient safety, patients will be asked to wear a facemask if they have symptoms of any respiratory illness, such as colds, flu or COVID-19, according to a March 31 news release.

There will be masks, tissues and hand sanitizer available at stations and infection protocols in place for patients with certain contagious diseases, according to Samaritan.

Additionally, visitors must be free of contagious disease.

“COVID-19 today is much different than it was in the spring of 2020, when uncertainty reigned,” Dr. Adam Brady, chair of Samaritan’s emerging pathogens committee, said in a statement.

With widespread vaccines and infection-related immunity in the population, the virus has evolved to cause less severe disease, Brady said in the release.

“This is a significant milestone in the pandemic,” Brady said. “Over the past three years, Samaritan staff, patients and visitors have diligently worn face masks in a selfless effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we are grateful.”

