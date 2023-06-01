Nova Sweet keeps her pager and phone close, always ready to take a call or leave at a moment's notice.

But she isn’t a police officer or a member of the fire department. She’s part of Linn County’s mobile crisis response team.

Although the group has been active for about 30 years, it’s taking a new shape. With hopes of expanding, the unit has a new set of wheels to do the job.

More than just a vehicle, however, the van is currently being customized to serve as a mobile office.

Right now, 15 staffers drive the approximate 2,000 square miles that make up Linn County. The group is often contacted by hospitals or sent locations from dispatch to tend to people in the midst of mental health crises.

Many of the calls come from people who are suicidal, Sweet, Linn County crisis and admissions supervisor, said. One recent night, the team fielded five calls pertaining to suicide, she said.

“The pandemic showed a huge need for behavioral health resources,” said Tanya Thompson, Linn County mental health program manager. But with a shortage in the workforce, it’s difficult to keep up with that need.

Expanding

Rates of anxiety, depression, and substance use disorder have increased since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the National Institutes of Health.

With federal and state funding, the department is complying with the state Legislature calls to build out a “more robust” system to respond to mental health crises.

Holding two master's degrees, Sweet said she has always liked working in groups to solve a problem. In her youth that meant sports. Now she serves a different kind of team.

In the past year, the mobile crisis team in Linn County has gone out to more than 1,400 calls. Sweet said they're looking for eight more staffers to join the squad.

It's been difficult to hire staff in behavioral health, Thompson acknowledged, because more professionals are working remotely. That's not an option for her team.

“We need them to be here in the community”, she said.

Despite the nature of the calls, Sweet said they don't hold the same sense of urgency as police calls. By the time they're called in, first responders have determined there's no threat and no weapons involved, she said.

But arriving in a timely manner is still important, she said.

The unit answers some of the county’s 9-8-8 calls, the hotline used for people experiencing mental health crises. It also responds to emergency rooms, jails and the county’s walk-in clinic in Albany.

With a dedicated van — rather than relying on a pool of county vehicles — the team will be able to meet people where they are, Sweet said.

Expanding the team would enable it to be on call seven days a week up until midnight, she said. Additional crew members would also mean being able to be in more places at a time, since they're sent out in pairs, she said.

The van will act as mobile office, set up with computers, bench seating to sit and talk and a retractable awning for folks to sit outside, Sweet said.

There will also be storage space for water, Narcan, the treatment used for opioid overdoes, and other supplies, she said.

The team also hopes to expand telehealth services so that response times can be quicker, Sweet said.

Sweet hopes the van will be ready for use by the start of 2024.

Care

Inside Sweet's office, messages of encouragement line the wall. Below corkboards filled with pamphlets and notes, signs read, "Don't give up" and "You feel what you feel and those things are real."

There’s a lot of stigma in mental health that prevents people from feeling like they can ask for help, she said.

“We see treating behavioral health like treating a broken bone,” she said.

Most of the calls come in from people contemplating suicide but also from passersby who see someone they believe is in crisis, Sweet said.

Some of their patients are people without housing, she added. And getting services to people experiencing homelessness can often be a feat when those in need may have had bad prior interactions with the health care system.

The team practices “trauma-informed care,” Sweet said.

To improve the quality of that care, providers ask permission, use kind words, actively think about spatial awareness and try not to make assumptions, Sweet said. This can help build trust between those giving and receiving care, she said.

For Sweet, the biggest message she hopes to communicate is that there shouldn’t be any shame in seeking care.

“We want people to know it's OK to ask for help,” she said.

