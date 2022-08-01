How long COVID has impacted one Albany family

When Matthew Umberger first heard coronavirus infections were spreading to the United States, he thought the public health response was “severely overblown.”

He does not believe that anymore.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Umberger was 50 years old, healthy with no pre-existing conditions and believed people may have been “making too big of a deal out of it.”

That all changed after being hospitalized for 28 days and entering a rocky recovery that still has him and his stepson dealing with symptoms and side-effects of the disease.

Nearly one in five American adults who have had COVID-19 still have what's been termed long COVID, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Before that research surfaced, giving a name to what doctors were seeing in the field, Umberger was among the first in the Albany area to experience long COVID, he says.

It begins

In October 2020, Umberger woke up in a startled panic in the middle of the night. He couldn’t breathe and was struggling to get air in his lungs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 three days prior, and knew he needed to go to the emergency room.

“I was in the best shape of my life, and then bam! I got hit with COVID,” he said.

What followed was what his stepson Kristofer Blankenship, 34, described as "an absolute nightmare." He and his mother had to quarantine at home because they also were infected. They couldn't visit Umberger at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

Like others hospitalized during the pandemic's first year, Umberger was alone.

On the fourth day, Umberger needed to be intubated. Just before he was put on a ventilator, he told the nurse: “Tell my wife I love her,” he said. But then he realized he had a long list of people with whom he needed to leave messages.

“I wholeheartedly thought I wouldn’t see my family again, so much so I left individual messages for each of them with my nurse,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

After several days of intubation and lung suctioning and with the support of an oxygen tank and walker, Umberger finally could go home. He had lost 40 pounds and was “skin and bones."

Blankenship was convinced his stepdad would need to use a walker and oxygen tube for the rest of his life.

Lasting symptoms

Every patient experience is unique. When it comes to long COVID, there is no telling how long the symptoms can last for an individual patient, Oregon Health and Science University’s chief primary care and population health officer, Dr. Eric Herman, said by email. He leads the OHSU Long COVID-19 Program.

There is no “one size fits all” method for recovery. Gradual recovery from long COVID is possible when health care providers familiar with long COVID develop a plan, and often is done best with the assistance of physical therapists also familiar with long COVID patients, especially those experiencing fatigue, Herman said.

Recovery can be hastened when patients have the time and space to focus on pacing their activities and can recruit support from friends and family, Herman added.

Although there is so much variability between patients, “the majority of patients experience reduced symptoms within a year or less,” Herman said.

Physical therapy has reduced Umberger’s symptoms, but some persist nearly two years after his one and only known infection.

He describes his recovery journey as a series of “small victories” and attributes his successes to the myriad of Samaritan Health health care team, physical therapists and pulmonary therapists in Albany.

Still, once he was able to breathe without the support of his oxygen tank, and walk without the support of his walker, some symptoms continue to linger: shortness of breath, and periodic episodes of "brain fog" and the feeling that he's infected all over again.

Umberger identifies himself as a “long-hauler.” There is still a lot of unknown when it comes to COVID-19 and the long-term effects, but those early months had him feeling like a “guinea pig.”

According to the CDC, post-COVID conditions are a wide range of new, returning, or ongoing health problems that people experience after first being infected with the virus. Symptoms range from tiredness and fatigue to shortness of breath and chest pain. There’s a long list of symptoms and not everyone is affected the same.

For Umberger, recovery has been an ongoing process. He used to be an avid hunter and would frequently go fishing and hiking. Now, hunting is “nearly impossible” because of the havoc COVID-19 wreaked on his lungs.

Acknowledging he's "stubborn," Umberger will sneak in a fishing trip as long as it's with a partner, and he hikes with his wife — though he has to take breaks to catch his breath.

Even helping his wife bring in groceries may require breaks in between, he said.

“I’m still recovering every day of my life."

Going through it together

Umberger isn't taking his journey alone. Blankenship, his stepson, also has long COVID.

“Every few weeks or so, I don’t have the energy I used to. It’s like I have the symptoms all over again,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship used to go to the gym everyday but now sometimes has to catch his breath just moving about the house.

“Getting up and walking to the restroom will completely wipe me out,” he said.

In a way, it feels validating to have his stepfather go through the same things he was and being able to talk about it.

Blankenship believes people often don’t talk about long COVID because they either don’t believe in it or don’t know much about it. He also guesses a lot more people have it too but won't acknowledge it for fear of being labeled as “lazy.”

There’s a stigma associated with being a long hauler because people’s experiences with COVID can be so different, Blankenship said.

What we know now

In the beginning, there were a lot of unknowns for the Umberger family. COVID-19 is a relatively new disease, and the research is ongoing. So it’s difficult to make generalizations.

But medical professionals do know more now than ever before, including who is the odds of getting long COVID-19.

Nearly one in five adults who have had COVID struggle with symptoms still. And overall, 1 in 13 adults in the U.S. (7.5%) have “long COVID” symptoms, defined as symptoms lasting three or more months after first contracting the virus — and that they didn’t have prior to their infection, according to a news release published in June by the CDC.

“The best way to avoid getting long COVID is to not get COVID," Herman said.

“While we still have a great deal to understand about long COVID, research has indicated that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 can reduce your risk of developing long COVID,” he added.

While many people have steady recoveries after COVID-19, Blankenship said his family got hit hard. Not only are he and his stepfather long haulers, but Umberger’s mother passed away from complications with COVID-19.

He hopes that there will be a safe place for long haulers to come forward and speak about their experiences.

Umberger has noticed a change in people's attitudes about the severity of COVID-19.

“The ones who were naysayers aren’t anymore,” he said.

But he isn’t trying to change anyone’s mind, he said. He’s just taking it one day at a time.