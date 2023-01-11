Beware the 'kraken': New COVID-19 variant may spread in Oregon soon

The newest COVID-19 variant, unofficially nicknamed the “kraken,” is the most transmissible variant yet and may soon be seen widespread in Oregon, according to health authorities.

Nearly one-third of nationwide cases were linked to the XBB.1.5 subvariant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected last week. And has taken a particular stronghold in the Northeast, where it makes up about 70% of new cases.

The World Health Organization has called the XBB.1.5 subvariant the most transmissible so far.

The subvariant first appeared in Oregon mid-December. It is not yet widespread in Oregon, but it might be soon.

“We do expect rapid XBB.1.5 growth in the coming weeks and are monitoring sequencing data closely,” Public Health Division Communications Officer Erica Heartquist said via email.

While it does appear to spread quickly, so far health experts say there is no evidence that the strain is leading to a higher risk of severe disease compared to other strains of coronavirus.

Although the boosters were tailored to different omicron subvariants, bivalent boosters will provide protection against XBB.1.5, Heartquist shared.

“Bivalent boosters were specifically formulated to provide expanded protection against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5,” Heartquist said.

“XBB.1.5 is derived from the omicron subvariant BA.2.75. The bivalent booster has been shown to generate immunity to other omicron subvariants, including BA.2.75.”

And vaccination continues to offer protection against COVID-19, Heartquist added.

According to most recent data from Oregon Health Authority, 86.5% of all Oregonians over the age of 18 are vaccinated with at least one dose, 77.7% have completed their primary series, and 21% have received a booster.

Even though its nickname entails a fearsome presence, OHA does not have any immediate concerns.

“In general, there is no cause for concern at this time. We expect new variants to emerge over time, and there is no evidence that XBB.1.5 is more harmful than the currently circulating omicron subvariants,” Heartquist said.