Health advisory issued for D River Beach in Lincoln City

The Oregon Health Authority has issued an advisory for D River Beach in Lincoln City, saying that there are hazardous levels of fecal bacteria in the water and urging the public to avoid the popular stretch of beach.

“People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted,” a release by the agency reads.

Unsafe levels of fecal bacteria can be caused by stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems or animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife. People who come in direct contact with this bacteria can experience diarrhea, stomach cramps, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses, the OHA warns.

In addition to avoiding the ocean water along this beach, visitors should also avoid wading in nearby creeks or pools of water along the beach. Once the water levels are tested as safe, the advisory will be lifted.

