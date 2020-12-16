Having 'Santa' threaten your kids and other things not to do as a dad: Clint Edwards weighs in with 'Fatherish'

He had written a memoir about his father’s drug addiction and how it had affected his life, but it had been rejected by some 200 agents — “I have a whole spreadsheet of shame,” he said — so he decided to try a new tack.

He dusted off a blog he’d created for a separate assignment and posted a short piece about being a stay-at-home dad. It garnered a thousand or so reads. For someone who’d had his last piece published in a lit journal with a circulation of about 300, that was a giant success.

“My head just exploded,” he recalled. “I think I’ve got something here.”

Edwards decided to post five days a week for an entire year and see what happened. By the end of that year he’d been recognized by the Huffington Post, the Washington Post, the New York Times and “Good Morning, America.”

And, finally, an agent with Page Street Publishing — a subsidiary of Macmillan — agreed to a meeting. But even they didn’t like the initial book pitch, which was about general parenting humor.

That’s how Edwards came to publish his first book, “I’m Sorry … Love, Your Husband.” True to its title, it’s a book of apologies, starting with the story behind the blog post that brought him to the attention of “Good Morning, America.”