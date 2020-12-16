Having 'Santa' threaten your kids and other things not to do as a dad: Clint Edwards weighs in with 'Fatherish'

Clint Edwards of Lebanon makes a lot of mistakes, especially when it comes to fatherhood.
He has found, for instance, that poop doesn’t easily go down a tub drain. And that if you change a friend’s name in your phone to “Santa” and have him text threatening messages to your kids about being good, it works better if your son doesn’t decide to try to use that number to call Santa.
And he doesn’t recommend giving the dog gingerbread on Christmas Eve. Not unless you’re really good at giving canine Heimlich maneuvers.
Yeah, don’t do that.
But he’s also found it’s both fun and even sort of profitable to share those misadventures with the world. “Fatherish,” his third book of essays about life, love, parenting “and all the ways I’ve failed as a dad,” is now available through Barnes and Noble, Amazon and other online retailers.
“It’s a very funny book, but it’s a really good book to buy for the dad in your life,” he said. “It’ll help him look at life and say, you know what, mistakes are OK.”
Letting people know mistakes are OK is part of the reason Edwards became an author.
The other part is that writing is simply who he is, or at least who he has been since about age 21.
Growing up in Provo, Utah, Edwards didn’t have designs on being an author. In middle school, he wanted to play in a band. On enrolling at Minnesota State, his plan was to become a power lineman. A required class in English composition changed his mind.
He’d been assigned to turn in a personal essay and wrote about the time his anxiety-related diarrhea caught up with him — in the middle of freshman P.E.
“My professor just thought it was brilliant. ‘This is so funny, this is so tragic,’” Edwards recalled. “That was the opposite of what I was expecting. I was expecting him to say, ‘You sure college is for you?’ It was the most attention I’d ever received from a teacher.”
Edwards switched to English shortly after, much to the dismay of his mother, who asked what he intended to do with such a degree.
“I’ll be homeless,” he told her.
“But I do have a home now,” he added. “So it’s all good.”
Edwards received his master of fine arts in creative writing at Minnesota State, then started looking for jobs. Oregon State University called him to join its TRIO program, which helps provide resources to first-generation college students, so he and his wife and children moved to Oregon. He’s now part of OSU’s athletics department, working with student athletes.
He had written a memoir about his father’s drug addiction and how it had affected his life, but it had been rejected by some 200 agents — “I have a whole spreadsheet of shame,” he said — so he decided to try a new tack.
He dusted off a blog he’d created for a separate assignment and posted a short piece about being a stay-at-home dad. It garnered a thousand or so reads. For someone who’d had his last piece published in a lit journal with a circulation of about 300, that was a giant success.
“My head just exploded,” he recalled. “I think I’ve got something here.”
Edwards decided to post five days a week for an entire year and see what happened. By the end of that year he’d been recognized by the Huffington Post, the Washington Post, the New York Times and “Good Morning, America.”
And, finally, an agent with Page Street Publishing — a subsidiary of Macmillan — agreed to a meeting. But even they didn’t like the initial book pitch, which was about general parenting humor.
That’s how Edwards came to publish his first book, “I’m Sorry … Love, Your Husband.” True to its title, it’s a book of apologies, starting with the story behind the blog post that brought him to the attention of “Good Morning, America.”
When he and his wife had first moved to Minnesota for his graduate student work, she was a stay-at-home mom and Edwards had no idea what that really meant. After one too many snide remarks about the clutter — what did she DO all day, anyway? — Mel, his wife, told him she chose to spend time with their children, teaching them to read or to ride a bike, and a spotless house simply wasn’t the top priority.
“She pretty much put me in my place,” Edwards said. “It was a lightbulb moment.”
The post topped the most-read list for The Washington Post. Celebrities were retweeting it, he recalled. And it finally helped him break into the publishing world.
The best part, however: “I still get messages about that. Guys read it and say, ‘Now I get it. I’m sorry.’”
Mistakes are OK.
It’s not that Edwards wants people to feel guilty when they read his books or his blogs. He’s done enough of that for everyone. He was 9 when his own father, consumed by addiction, left the family. With no role model, Edwards figured he was doomed to screw up as a parent, at least in some ways.
That’s his point, however: Nobody’s got it all down. You can read that message in “I’m Sorry,” and in the followup book, “Silence Is a Scary Sound and Other Stories on Living Through the Terrible Twos and Threes,” as well as in “Fatherish.”
“It took me a while to realize we’re all screwing up,” he said.
So far, Edwards’ three children — Tristan, 13, Norah, 11, and Aspen, 6 — have made it through his mistakes. And they also keep providing great material.
He gets asked a lot what he’ll do after they grow up, or whether someday they’ll say, “Daaad, quit writing about me.”
“It’s a legitimate fear, I’ll admit,” he said. But then, he was never just writing about parenting.
“I guess I’ll just keep writing about life, you know?” he said. “It’s how I process the world. I kinda have to do it.”
Next up, in fact: Edwards plans a book that explores his battles with anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
“I’m trying to do something more around mental health. I would love to write a really funny book about mental health,” he said. “I was worried to write about it, but the more I have, the more people have been, ‘Hey, thanks. I went to a therapist for the first time because of you.’ I’ve had a number of those. Or, ‘I went back on medication.’”
Mental health issues are a medical problem, something that needs treatment and medication just like any other health complication, Edwards said. “It’s just something that is, and we need to stop the stigma and normalize.”
In the end, that’s the bottom line of all his writing: normalization.
“I would say I do want people to laugh, sure, but I want people to not feel so alone,” he said.
We live in an Instagram world, Edwards added, where everything is picture-perfect and everyone has “Live, Laugh, Love” printed somewhere on their walls.
“That’s not real,” he said. “Life is just so much messier. And I want people to see that.”
