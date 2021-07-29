GUAVA
Are you looking for a sweet-and-spicy girl to be your new sidekick? Meet Guava! Guava is a people-lover at heart... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
After a fight at a rodeo south of Albany, security escorted a man involved to his pickup, and Hector Cisneros came out to the truck and starte…
- Updated
An off-duty Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputy drowned at Foster Reservoir on Sunday afternoon after she slipped off her paddle board while t…
- Updated
The man found guilty of killing two teens in a head-on crash east of Brownsville in May 2020 will serve 12.5 years in prison and never be allo…
- Updated
Rob Saxton will become the interim superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools for up to a year, the Albany school board decided in a spe…
- Updated
A Blodgett man who is accused of murdering his girlfriend told his father and authorities she had committed suicide by driving her vehicle dow…
- Updated
Rob Saxton, a former Albany teacher and administrator and Oregon's first deputy superintendent of public instruction, will interview Monday wi…
- Updated
A Salem climber fell several hundred feet while descending Mount Jefferson and the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is leading the multi-agency se…
- Updated
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Here's video courtesy of the Press of Atlantic City.
- Updated
A Blodgett man accused of murdering his girlfriend, an Albany woman, will be held in the Linn County Jail without bail.
- Updated
Two Lebanon men stand accused of armed robbery for reportedly trying to steal $1,000 in Magic: The Gathering cards in Albany on Sunday, accord…