Graand Kinetic Challenge returns to Corvallis

Kinetic sculptures competed in the mud bog and in the Willamette River at the Graand Kinetic Challenge at Willamette Park on Sunday.
The ‘Phoenix Rising’ team competes on the mud bog at the Graand Kinetic Challenge at Willamette Park on Sunday.
‘Black Fish Galloping’ competes on the mud bog at the Graand Kinetic Challenge at Willamette Park on Sunday.
Kinetic sculptures rinse off following the mud bog at the Graand Kinetic Challenge at Willamette Park on Sunday.
Marilyn Kurka installs a pontoon on her kinetic sculpture at the da Vinci Days Graand Kinetic Challenge at Willamette Park on Sunday.
Chris ‘Shmatty’ Shmatovich pumps up the pontoons on his kinetic sculpture, ‘Platypus Rex’ at the da Vinci Days Graand Kinetic Challenge at Willamette Park on Sunday.
The ‘BBQuda” team takes to the Willamette during the river race at the da Vinci Days Graand Kinetic Challenge at Willamette Park on Sunday.
The Graand Kinetic Challenge returned to Corvallis in style on Saturday and Sunday, with human-powered sculptures traversing over streets, sand, mud and water.
First held in 1993, the Graand Kinetic Challenge brings together “kinetic sculptures” that are tested over a series of terrains.
Graand Kinetic Challenge vehicles must ride over 20 miles of Corvallis streets, navigate through a man-made sand dune, travel through 200 feet of deep, thick, sticky mud, and float 1.6 miles of the Willamette River. All of this has to be done under nothing but pedal power, with no help from friends or spectators, and all equipment needed to navigate all the different terrains must be carried on the sculptures at all times.
The event was linked to the now defunct da Vinci Days in Corvallis. But while that festival has ended, the Graand Kinetic Challenge keeps powering along.
Here’s a look at the action from Sunday.
