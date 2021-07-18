Graand Kinetic Challenge returns to Corvallis

Graand Kinetic Challenge vehicles must ride over 20 miles of Corvallis streets, navigate through a man-made sand dune, travel through 200 feet of deep, thick, sticky mud, and float 1.6 miles of the Willamette River. All of this has to be done under nothing but pedal power, with no help from friends or spectators, and all equipment needed to navigate all the different terrains must be carried on the sculptures at all times.