- Updated
A Sweet Home man died and two Albany residents were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 20 east of Lebanon Wednesday afternoon.
- Updated
Albany police have made two arrests in a hate crime reported last week.
- Updated
A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases will likely push Linn County and perhaps 10 or more others into the extreme risk level April 30, requiring …
- Updated
The Albany Lowe’s home improvement store has been fined $17,500 and cited by the state of Oregon for willfully disregarding COVID-19 safety ru…
- Updated
A Sweet Home man is in a Corvallis hospital recovering from "serious injuries" suffered in a rollover incident on Thursday afternoon near Sweet Home.
- Updated
On Friday evening, the steps of the Linn County Courthouse were full.
- Updated
Albany police have arrested a third juvenile in connection with a hate crime reported last week at Swanson Park.
- Updated
An investigation into the deaths of a Philomath couple last month provides confirmation that the incident was a murder-suicide, according to a…
- Updated
A jury found a Linn County man guilty of murder in Linn County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
A young man was rescued by emergency responders and flown to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries after falling over a waterfall a…