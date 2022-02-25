Freckles is 10 years old and weighs 40 pounds. All you need to do is take one look at me... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The FBI suspects they may be connected to other crimes.
A Sweet Home man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an infant in his care.
In another twist in the continuing saga of the former Sweet Home mill, its new owner wants to postpone putting his name on the deed to the property.
The Mid-Willamette Valley Intermodal Center was set to open this month. It may be as many as 10 months late.
He is also running for governor.
Officials mull extending the mandate locally. Or not.
The suspect worked in a state Department of Human Services 24-hour home in Lebanon for people with developmental disabilities.
Find out how long the "saturation patrols" will last.
A family in Sweet Home evacuated their house early Wednesday morning, Feb. 23 as a fire rapidly spread through the building, according to a ne…
Marc Thielman resigns as superintendent of Alsea schools during a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.