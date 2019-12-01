The Linn-Benton Community College Foundation and the Corvallis Clinic have teamed up on a new scholarship fund to assist LBCC students in health-care related programs.
Robert Poole and Susan Poole donated $10,000 through the Corvallis Clinic Foundation and the LBCC Foundation matched the gift. The new scholarship fund now has $48,000 to spend, with the other $28,000 coming from a previous Corvallis Clinic program that assisted high school seniors.
One or more $1,000 scholarships will be handed out each year, with the grants going to students pursuing health care occupations at LBCC.
The college’s Healthcare Occupations Center in Lebanon trains students in nine fields, including nurses, nursing assistants, diagnostic imaging technicians, dental assistants, medical assistants, coding and reimbursement specialists, polysomnographic (sleep study) technicians, phlebotomists, surgical technologists and occupational therapy assistants.
“The impact of this new scholarship on students and our community will be tremendous,” said Linda Carroll, dean of health care at LBCC.
“The health care sector is booming, which means we need to be training students in specialty fields, Expanding access to these career fields for people from lower socio-economic backgrounds means that, not only can those people enter satisfying, well-paid careers, but also that patients of different backgrounds get to work with diverse health-care providers.”