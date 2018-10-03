The third person to die in single-vehicle crash near Gates was a 31-year-old woman from Ocala, Florida.
Oregon State Police released the name Wednesday morning of Stacie Williams. Williams was killed Monday when the vehicle in which she was a passenger left the road and struck several trees.
According to an Oregon State Police press release, troopers and emergency personnel received a call at 6:42 p.m. about the single-vehicle crash on Highway 22E near milepost 35.
The initial investigation showed a silver 2004 GMC Envoy carrying five occupants was headed west on the highway when the vehicle went off the road.
Medics took the driver, 31-year-old David Trimble of Lebanon, and passenger Brandon Mims, 34, also of Lebanon, to local hospitals with serious injuries.
Passengers Williams, Daniel Oneal, 24, of Foster and Amanda Salmon, 23, of Lebanon sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.
The highway was closed for approximately two and a half hours following the crash before the eastbound lane was opened.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Keizer Police Department, Gates Fire, Lyons EMS and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted troopers in the investigation.
The State Police did not have complete information about the cause of the crash, but speed and alcohol use are potential factors, according to the press release.