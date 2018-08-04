Fights break out
At Portland rally
PORTLAND — Small scuffles broke out Saturday as police in Portland, Oregon, deployed "flash bang" devices and other means to disperse hundreds of right-wing and self-described anti-fascist protesters.
The number of arrests and injuries wasn't immediately clear. A reporter for The Oregonian/OregonLive was bloodied when he was struck by a projectile. Eder Campuzano said later on Twitter he was "okay."
Demonstrators aligned with Patriot Prayer and an affiliated group, the Proud Boys, gathered around mid-day in a riverfront park.
Hundreds of demonstrators faced them from across the street, holding banners and signs with opposition messages such as "Alt right scum not welcome in Portland." Some chanted "Nazis go home."
Officers stood in the middle of the four-lane boulevard, essentially forming a wall to keep the two sides separated.
To save monarchs,
farmers plant milkweed
QUEBEC CITY — For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done their best to rid their lands of it. "I hate to have milkweed in my strawberry field," Nathalie Leonard says from her farm by the Quebec village of Lac-du-Cerf.
So why does she have 60 acres of milkweed growing on purpose? It's for the sake of butterflies — the iconic monarchs. And for a chance to turn milkweed into profit.
"Every weed," she says, "is only a weed because it's in the wrong place." Leonard and her partners in Monark, a co-operative of farmers through Quebec and into Vermont, hope milkweed now has found its rightful place in their fields.
Intrigued by the notion of helping to restore the sinking population of monarch butterflies — and persuaded by the stirrings of a new market — these farmers began clearing land or ripping out cash crops and turning precious acres over to a plant they'd previously seen as a nuisance.
The milkweed makeover began when researchers in Quebec transformed the plant's silky fibers into a high-end insulation material for winter clothing and advanced other commercial uses for it, like sound insulation and absorption for oil spills. Winter coats stuffed with milkweed fiber reached outdoor retailers in 2016, fetching $800 or more apiece.
