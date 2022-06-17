Oregon Eye Consultants is a leader in vitreo-retinal ophthalmic care in Western Oregon. Our practice strives to provide the highest level of eye care, aiming to support an atmosphere that will comfort and educate our patients in all services they receive. Our goal is to enhance the life of each patient by taking care of all their vision needs.

Our retina side of the practice started in 1999 with Dr Robert Champer, who has since retired. From there we welcomed Dr. John Karth in 2007, Dr. Robert Beardsley in 2015, Dr. Peter Karth in 2016 and Dr. Allan Hunter in 2018. We have expanded our retina practice as the needs of these communities grew. We have retina specific clinics in Eugene, North Bend, Roseburg and now Corvallis. We also see patients for comprehensive and retina care in Springfield, Florence and Newport.

Oregon Eye Consultants welcomes patients in Corvallis so they no longer need to travel to Salem or Eugene/Springfield to receive their retina care. Our new clinic opened in October at 2500 NW Century Drive near where NW Kings Blvd ends. We look forward to meeting you!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0